Rays Urged to Hold Onto All-Star Pitcher After Breakout Year

The Tampa Bay Rays saw their season come to an end on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the World Series. Though they rallied for a run, the Milwaukee Brewers still shut them down and earned their first title in franchise history.
Right-hander Nick Martinez was one of their top starting pitchers this year. The 36-year-old right-hander won 15 games and posted a 3.10 ERA and 3.9 WAR in 31 starts and 180 innings pitched. However, he is now a free agent. He likely would have been tabbed to start Game 6 on Friday if the Rays had won Game 5.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report listed one player from each team that needs to be re-signed this offseason, and for the Rays, that player was Martinez.
“Rays ace Drew Rasmussen called Nick Martinez ‘the best teammate ever’ back in July when he earned his first career All-Star Game selection,” Kelly wrote.
“On top of earning love from his new clubhouse, Martinez was damn good on the mound in 2026. Across 180 innings, Martinez went 15-6 with a 3.10 ERA for the eventual AL Champions.
“Martinez will be 36. We know the Rays have typically been more inclined to churn things than to retain more expensive veterans. Martinez is ineligible for the qualifying offer, which isn’t ideal. The Rays would badly miss his presence—both on and off the mound—if they don’t retain him.”
Tampa Bay Rays Urged to Retain Nick Martinez After All-Star Campaign
Keeping Martinez would certainly be a good idea for the Rays if they want to make it back to the World Series next October. He was a veteran leader for the young Rays and was one of the best pitchers on their staff during the regular season and postseason.
The 36-year-old is likely late in his career, so it shouldn’t take a long-term contract for the Rays to keep him, even if he is more expensive than some of the other arms on the market.
Having him and Rasmussen as a one-two punch gives them a great chance to take another shot at winning a World Series title in 2027. Letting him walk would hurt and potentially put them in a bad position with the American League East still being a strong division.
With Martinez not being eligible for the qualifying offer, that makes things a little bit harder for the Rays, and they don’t typically like to sign expensive players as a small-market team.
Where Could Nick Martinez End Up?
If Martinez does in fact leave the Rays, there are a lot of teams that could use some starting pitching help. The St. Louis Cardinals may want to fill a spot in their rotation after trading Dustin May at the deadline.
The Brewers could also look to replace Brandon Woodruff if he doesn’t return. But some bigger market teams might show interest in him after they fell short of the World Series. Think the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox specifically. The Dodgers never stop spending, and the Red Sox may not be able to keep Sonny Gray.
Rays Urged to Hold Onto All-Star Pitcher After Breakout Year