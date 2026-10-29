Rays Urged to Hold Onto All-Star Pitcher After Breakout Year

The Tampa Bay Rays saw their season come to an end on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the World Series. Though they rallied for a run, the Milwaukee Brewers still shut them down and earned their first title in franchise history.

Right-hander Nick Martinez was one of their top starting pitchers this year. The 36-year-old right-hander won 15 games and posted a 3.10 ERA and 3.9 WAR in 31 starts and 180 innings pitched. However, he is now a free agent. He likely would have been tabbed to start Game 6 on Friday if the Rays had won Game 5.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report listed one player from each team that needs to be re-signed this offseason, and for the Rays, that player was Martinez.

“Rays ace Drew Rasmussen called Nick Martinez ‘the best teammate ever’ back in July when he earned his first career All-Star Game selection,” Kelly wrote.

“On top of earning love from his new clubhouse, Martinez was damn good on the mound in 2026. Across 180 innings, Martinez went 15-6 with a 3.10 ERA for the eventual AL Champions.