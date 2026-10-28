MLB Trade Proposal Sends Elly De La Cruz to Rays in Blockbuster Deal

The Tampa Bay Rays are entirely focused on the World Series, with Game 4’s 12th-inning comeback giving the Rays life for one more night. With a December lockout almost guaranteed, trade rumors are swirling. One trade proposal sees Reds franchise star Elly de la Cruz going to one of the teams currently vying for a World Series ring.

The Rays have few holes in their lineup, but the middle infield certainly could use some polish. Starting shortstop Taylor Walls is among the best defenders in baseball, but his bat has been a consistent source of disappointment for fans as Walls hit to a measly .222/.309/.298 slash line this year.

With a bevy of prospects at handy, it wouldn’t seem entirely outlandish for them to make some calls on shortstops around the league, including Astros‘ impending free agent Jeremy Peña and Angels young star Zach Neto. Another one that could be added to that list is…Elly de la Cruz?

Elly de la Cruz Trade Proposal

An article by Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer lofted a few spitball trade ideas today, and one of them saw the Rays completing what would be a massive, league-shattering deal for Reds star Elly de la Cruz and sending several prospects in return.

In Rymer’s proposal, the Rays would send shortstop Grady Emerson (MLB’s No. 12 overall prospect), C Caden Bodine (MLB’s No. 41 overall) and RHP Brody Hopkins for de la Cruz.

While the price would be steep, it does make a fair bit of sense. The Rays have their new catcher after executing the midseason trade for former Marlins backstop Liam Hicks, and they have a full rotation of pitchers that has remained competitive (outside of Game 3) against the Brewers even without Shane McClanahan healthy.

The Rays’ Case for Elly de la Cruz

The Reds’ angle for trading Elly de la Cruz, sad as it is, makes sense. The Reds have one of the worst farm systems in baseball, franchise icon Joey Votto was quoted on the Foul Territory show supporting a trade for Elly, and they need a catcher, as Tyler Stephenson is not a lock to return to Cincinnati as a free agent.

However, while Elly is the ultimate toolsy player, with elite power and speed that could translate into some big time numbers in a gap-to-gap Tropicana Field, his defense is plainly not good. Elly’s elite arm strength translates well on difficult plays, but his high error numbers and issues on routine plays would be a problem for a Rays team that prides itself on fundamentals.

So, could the Rays deal the top end of their farm system for Elly as they search for a long-term solution at shortstop? It’s not far-fetched, and they would certainly like to take a big swing on the market without committing a lot of money if they fall short against the Brewers.

Ultimately, Rymer’s proposal is interesting fodder on a trade market that will likely be active as the December lockout looms near.