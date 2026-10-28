Rays Make Bold Victor Mesa Jr., Nick Martinez Decisions for World Series Game 5

The Tampa Bay Rays heroically kept their season alive on Tuesday night. They gave up a run to trail in the top of the 12th to the Milwaukee Brewers, but the Rays scored two in the bottom of the 12th to walk-off and keep the World Series going.

They head into Game 5 on Wednesday night with that level of momentum, although they still trail in the best-of-seven series 3-1. The Rays will still have to win three more games in a row to claim the title and stun the Brewers.

But staying alive is staying alive — you can’t play a Game 5 if you don’t win Game 4 down 3-0, and the same starts to be true for Games 6 and 7. The Rays simply have to keep winning. They have no other choice.

With that in mind, they aren’t holding back on their lineup decisions. They’ve made a couple fascinating ones for Game 5.

The first has to do with Victor Mesa Jr., who is on the bench. The second has to do with right-handed pitcher Nick Martinez.

Why Isn’t Victor Mesa Jr. Playing?

For the second consecutive game, the Rays are putting Mesa on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher.

Earlier in the postseason, Mesa got the starts against righties, and Ryan Vilade got starts against lefties.

Now, Vilade has started against a right-hander in two games in a row — first against Dustin May, and then against Jacob Misiorowski on Wednesday.

Mesa is a great defender but hasn’t really found any of his pop in the postseason. The Rays appear to be making a play toward having the most run-scoring potential possible in the lineup with Vilade, no matter what it means to their defense in right field.

The Rays also have Ben Williamson at second base over Richie Palacios, not worrying about the platoon advantage at that spot either in Game 5.

#Rays lineup vs. #Brewers, Misiorowski, with Vilade and Williamson: https://t.co/mcefAByCJs — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) October 28, 2026

Can Nick Martinez Pitch Tonight?

The Rays are starting Drew Rasmussen in Game 5 of the World Series, but that doesn’t mean another starting pitcher couldn’t take the mound, too.

Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters that Nick Martinez could pitch in relief in Game 5.

#Rays Cash said Martinez is also available to pitch tonight, and that Caminero’s foot is fine — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) October 28, 2026

Martinez has a successful past as a long reliever, so he’d be more comfortable than most starters in being used in a relief role.

The Rays would love to see Rasmussen pitch most of the game and dominate, but if he starts to struggle, don’t be surprised to see Martinez up in the bullpen.