Victor Mesa Jr.’s Family: His Father Is a Cuban Baseball Legend

Victor Mesa Jr. has burst onto the scene this season for the Tampa Bay Rays after being traded from the Miami Marlins.

That has brought Mesa onto the biggest stage in MLB: the World Series, where the Rays will look for their first championship as they take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mesa should start each game of the Fall Classic for the Rays. He’s a brilliant defender in right field as well as a left-handed bat with sneaky power and solid speed.

And his story is one of a player whose bloodlines almost seemed to predestine him for this moment.

Mesa, though, was the underdog in his own story. His father is a legend, and his brother was a phenom. Victor Mesa Jr. is simply the one who actually made it.

Victor Mesa Jr.’s Family

Father

The original Victor Mesa was a legend in Cuba.

They called him “El Loco” — the crazy — because he left his all on the field.

Mesa Sr. played 19 seasons for Villa Clara and led the Cuban National Series in stolen bases 14 times.

He also won an Olympic gold medal with Cuba in 1992 in Barcelona.

His professional statistics aren’t totally recorded, but what Baseball Reference does have access to shows that he batted .323 with a .950 OPS in his professional career.

Brother

If you’re ready to be confused: The Tampa Bay Rays’ Victor Mesa Jr. has a brother named Victor Victor Mesa.

Victor Victor was the more prominent prospect. When he signed with the Marlins, they brought on Victor Mesa Jr. as a package deal, but the player they wanted was Victor Victor.

Their combined signing bonus was $5.25 million, the amount the Marlins had to pay to outbid the rest of baseball for Victor Victor.

Victor Victor never made the major leagues. He topped out at Triple-A Jacksonville, and he was a career .233 hitter in the minor leagues with a .577 OPS.

He stole 69-of-78 bases in the minor leagues, but that was about the only thing he showed from the traits that teams once believed in.

Turns out that his younger brother, Victor Jr., was the real prize. But then the Marlins traded him away.

Victor Mesa Jr. Trade

In early February, the Rays traded for Mesa from the Marlins.

He only made it to the majors for the first time in 2025, and he batted just .188 with a .641 OPS in 16 games.

The Rays likely appreciated what Mesa did in Triple-A last season, where he had an .878 OPS with solid outfield defense. Hamstring problems limited Mesa to just 68 games across all levels in 2025, though, so he came with plenty of uncertainty.

In return, the Marlins got infielder Angel Brachi.

Brachi is a 19-year old Venezuelan infielder. He hit just .118 this season in limited action at Single-A, although he did hit .320 in Rookie-ball, so there’s likely still hope for his development.

Mesa Jr. just turned 25 years old, though. He could be a star for the Rays for years to come.

It may not have been the Mesa everyone put the most hype into, but it’s this Mesa who has made his mark on Major League Baseball — and he’s just getting started.