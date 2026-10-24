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Why Yandy Diaz Eye Black is in Unusual Pattern for Rays

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 19: Yandy Díaz #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates hitting a two run home run during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game six of the American League Championship Series at Tropicana Field on October 19, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Yandy Diaz catches your eye because of his muscles.

The Tampa Bay Rays‘ leadoff hitter seems to be more jacked than just about any player to ever suit up in a World Series. That’s not the last thing that grabs attention, though. His eye black is also remarkable.

MLB players wear eye black for some practical reasons and some stylish reasons.

It’s clear that Diaz is doing his to look cool. He rocks quite the design on his face.

Here’s what we know.

What’s the Deal With Yandy Diaz’s Eye Black?

Yandy Diaz hasn’t shared the exact reason why he makes his eye black so cool.

He has spoken about it as a superstition, though. If he doesn’t get a hit, he has to go with a new look for the next game.

That certainly sounds like a baseball player.

Here’s a quote from Diaz about the eye black from May, when he spoke with MLB Network about it:

“It’s only two seconds. Every night, maybe the last night no hits, this day it’s different.”

Sometimes, it appears Diaz makes the eye black look a bit like the Rays logo. It sometimes has more of a star appearance.

We’ll just have to keep our eyes open to see what he does next.

Why Do MLB Players Wear Eye Black?

Eye black is classically about deflecting the glare of the sun.

When players are on the field for a day game, as the light hits their face, it can be swallowed up by the eye black on their face.

The World Series is being played at night, and inside, so that’s not Diaz’s purpose.

Diaz is just being an artist. He’s expressing himself. He’s trying to bring good mojo.

The muscles are already apparent for Diaz. Why not add another fun trait to the mix?

If Diaz has a big World Series, kids in Tampa Bay are going to start doing their eye black like his.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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