Why Yandy Diaz Eye Black is in Unusual Pattern for Rays

Yandy Diaz catches your eye because of his muscles.

The Tampa Bay Rays‘ leadoff hitter seems to be more jacked than just about any player to ever suit up in a World Series. That’s not the last thing that grabs attention, though. His eye black is also remarkable.

MLB players wear eye black for some practical reasons and some stylish reasons.

It’s clear that Diaz is doing his to look cool. He rocks quite the design on his face.

Here’s what we know.

What’s the Deal With Yandy Diaz’s Eye Black?

Yandy Diaz hasn’t shared the exact reason why he makes his eye black so cool.

He has spoken about it as a superstition, though. If he doesn’t get a hit, he has to go with a new look for the next game.

That certainly sounds like a baseball player.

Here’s a quote from Diaz about the eye black from May, when he spoke with MLB Network about it:

“It’s only two seconds. Every night, maybe the last night no hits, this day it’s different.”

Yandy Díaz explains his eyeblack routine. 😂 #RaysUp https://t.co/E7bEwovZOe — Tampa Bay Tay (@TayVictoria8) May 22, 2026

Sometimes, it appears Diaz makes the eye black look a bit like the Rays logo. It sometimes has more of a star appearance.

We’ll just have to keep our eyes open to see what he does next.

Why Do MLB Players Wear Eye Black?

Eye black is classically about deflecting the glare of the sun.

When players are on the field for a day game, as the light hits their face, it can be swallowed up by the eye black on their face.

The World Series is being played at night, and inside, so that’s not Diaz’s purpose.

Diaz is just being an artist. He’s expressing himself. He’s trying to bring good mojo.

The muscles are already apparent for Diaz. Why not add another fun trait to the mix?

If Diaz has a big World Series, kids in Tampa Bay are going to start doing their eye black like his.