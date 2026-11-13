Blue Jays’ Anthony Santander Breaks Silence With Lengthy Message After Controversy

In the wake of the controversial comments from Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Anthony Santander, the Blue Jays organization released a statement in which they issued an apology.

And now, the right fielder himself has issued a statement in which he says he should have been more thoughtful of what he posts on his social media platform.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Fielder Anthony Santander Releases Statement

Santander released a lengthy statement in which he apologizes for his initial comments and for any hurt that he may have caused, saying he recognizes that he must be more responsible as a public figure.

“After taking time to reflect on my recent social media posts and speaking with people I trust and respect, I recognize I should have been more thoughtful about what I shared on my platform.

I realize that this content caused hurt and I sincerely apologize. I should have been more thoughtful about what I shared, recognizing the responsibility that comes with having a public voice.

As a man of faith, it is my belief that every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their religion, background, or beliefs. After hearing feedback from those I hurt, I realize that the content I shared fell short of my own convictions.

I would like to affirm my respect for the Muslim community and for the dignity and freedom of people of every faith and background.

From this experience, I have learned to ensure that none of the communications promote hate or give the impression that I support hatred, discrimination, or violence against anyone.”