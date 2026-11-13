Toronto Blue Jays Interested in 2-Time World Series Reliever From Rival

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to add some impact relievers to the roster.

Toronto missed the playoffs a year ago, but its bullpen was a strength. The Blue Jays bullpen is led by closer Louis Varland, Tyler Rogers, and Spencer Miles.

After the GM meetings wrapped, there could be some movement before a potential Dec. 1 lockout.

Toronto Blue Jays Interested in Alex Vesia

Toronto could use another left-handed reliever, as Mason Fluharty was overused last season. Brendon Little, meanwhile, had mixed results, and he likely won’t be guaranteed a spot.

So, after the GM meetings, Blue Jays insider Ben Nicholson-Smith revealed the team is interested in Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Alex Vesia.

“Elsewhere on the relief market, sources said the Blue Jays continued showing interest in some top pitchers, including left-hander Alex Vesia and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga. While the bullpen is priority No. 3 for the Blue Jays behind offence and starting pitching, they’d love to add to their relief group if possible,” Nicholson-Smith wrote.

Vesia won back-to-back World Series with the Dodgers in 2024 and 2025. The left-hander has been in the MLB since 2020. He’s spent the last six years with the Dodgers after just one year with the Miami Marlins.

Vesia would be a high-leverage reliever for Toronto and give John Schneider another left-hander to use out of the bullpen. He went 3-1 with a 2.64 ERA in 72 starts. In his seven-year MLB career, Vesia is 22-14 with a 2.87 ERA in 372 games.

Toronto Open to Adding Relievers

The Blue Jays are expected to focus on starting pitching and hitters, but the team is open to adding to its bullpen.

At the GM meetings, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said the team is open to looking for bullpen help.

“In an ideal world, we get through an off-season where we can add to every aspect of our team,” Atkins said. “Hopefully our creativity can be strong there, but we’re certainly open to adding. I would say if we are adding there that we’d be wanting to do it at the highest impact level, a very high impact level, or on a more creative product.”

How many relievers Toronto will sign, or the impact they will have, is unclear. But the Blue Jays should look to bring in a left-hander, and Vesia makes sense.