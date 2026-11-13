Toronto Blue Jays Announce Release Of 27-Year-Old Pitcher

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a disappointing 2026 season where they missed the MLB playoffs.

They had been coming off a season where they had reached Game 7 of the World Series.

27-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By Blue Jays

This week, the Blue Jays released a pitcher from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on November 12): “Buffalo Bisons released LHP Trenton Wallace.”

Wallace did not appear in a game this past season due to injury.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “Buffalo Bisons activated LHP Trenton Wallace from the 60-day injured list.”

Looking At Wallace

Wallace was picked in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.

He has spent all five seasons of his Minor League career with the organization.

The 27-year-old had been coming off a 2025 season where he went 0-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 27 games (10 starts).

Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline wrote (on July 19, 2021): “11th-rder Trenton Wallace signs w/ @BlueJays for $172,500 ($47,500 counts vs pool). Iowa RHP, school’s first-ever Big Ten pitcher of year. Deceptive 88-93 mph FB, low-80s SL is best pitch, two-way guy could get better as he focuses on mound. Should have gone top 10 rds. @MLBDraft”

It will be interesting to see where Wallace lands ahead of the 2027 season.

He has yet to make his MLB debut.

Teams are always in need of more pitching depth within their organizations.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays finished the regular season at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record in 162 games.

They still have a talented roster that should be capable of making a run in 2027.

The franchise last won a World Series during the 1993 season.