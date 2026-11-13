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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Release Of 27-Year-Old Pitcher

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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a disappointing 2026 season where they missed the MLB playoffs.

They had been coming off a season where they had reached Game 7 of the World Series.

27-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By Blue Jays

GettyGeneral Manager Ross Atkins of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks with the media during the 2026 MLB General Managers Meetings at Aria Resort & Casino on November 10, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This week, the Blue Jays released a pitcher from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on November 12): “Buffalo Bisons released LHP Trenton Wallace.”

Wallace did not appear in a game this past season due to injury.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “Buffalo Bisons activated LHP Trenton Wallace from the 60-day injured list.”

Looking At Wallace

GettyGeneral Manager Ross Atkins of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks with the media during the 2026 MLB Gerneral Managers Meetings at Aria Resort & Casino on November 10, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Wallace was picked in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.

He has spent all five seasons of his Minor League career with the organization.

The 27-year-old had been coming off a 2025 season where he went 0-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 27 games (10 starts).

Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline wrote (on July 19, 2021): “11th-rder Trenton Wallace signs w/ @BlueJays for $172,500 ($47,500 counts vs pool). Iowa RHP, school’s first-ever Big Ten pitcher of year. Deceptive 88-93 mph FB, low-80s SL is best pitch, two-way guy could get better as he focuses on mound. Should have gone top 10 rds. @MLBDraft”

It will be interesting to see where Wallace lands ahead of the 2027 season.

He has yet to make his MLB debut.

Teams are always in need of more pitching depth within their organizations.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays watches the game in the seventh inning during game two of a double header against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 23, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Blue Jays finished the regular season at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record in 162 games.

They still have a talented roster that should be capable of making a run in 2027.

GettyKazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The franchise last won a World Series during the 1993 season.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Release Of 27-Year-Old Pitcher

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