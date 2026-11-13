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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Release of 4 Players During MLB Offseason

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TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 23: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media during World Series Workout Day at Rogers Centre on October 23, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays have released four players from the organization, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Release of 4 Players During Major League Baseball Offseason

2026 MLB General Managers Meetings - Media Availability
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 10: General Manager Ross Atkins of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks with the media during the 2026 MLB General Managers Meetings at Aria Resort & Casino on November 10, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Cruz had been with the Blue Jays organization since signing a minor-league contract in May 2025.

The right-hander made 12 appearances in the Dominican Summer League in 2025. He made six outings in the Florida Complex League in 2026.

Over his two seasons in the Blue Jays organization, Cruz recorded a 4.09 ERA with 53 strikeouts and 35 walks across 44 innings.

World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Five
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: A detailed view of Toronto Blue Jays hats and gloves before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays signed Flores in Jan. 2022. The right-hander played for High-A Vancouver in 2026.

During his time with the Blue Jays organization, Flores posted a 4.76 ERA with 183 strikeouts and 114 walks over 191 innings.

Of all the players whom Toronto released on Thursday, Wallace spent the most time with the organization.

The Blue Jays selected Wallace in the 11th round (No. 332 overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Iowa.

Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: A detailed view of a Toronto Blue Jays hat in the dugout at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 20, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

The southpaw reached Triple-A for the first time in 2024. After posting a 4.18 ERA over 51 2/3 innings at Triple-A Buffalo in 2025, Wallace missed the entire 2026 season due to an injury.

Over his five-year professional career, Wallace has posted a solid 3.25 ERA in 307 2/3 innings while striking out 376 and walking 165.

Torres also missed the entire 2026 season with an injury. He joined the Blue Jays organization in Jan. 2022.

Torres spent most of his professional career in rookie ball. He made nine appearances in Single-A in 2024, but other than that, he’s only pitched in the DSL and FCL.

In his time with the Blue Jays organization, Torres recorded a 2.92 ERA with 134 strikeouts and 54 walks across 104 2/3 innings.

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays’ 2026 Season

Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 27: Max Scherzer #31 and George Springer #4 and of the Toronto Blue Jays hug after Scherzer was taken out of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 27, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

After nearly winning the 2025 World Series, the Blue Jays missed the postseason entirely in 2026.

Toronto finished the regular season in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record. They trailed the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 19 games.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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