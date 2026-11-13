Toronto Blue Jays Announce Release of 4 Players During MLB Offseason

The Toronto Blue Jays have released four players from the organization, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Release of 4 Players During Major League Baseball Offseason

Cruz had been with the Blue Jays organization since signing a minor-league contract in May 2025.

The right-hander made 12 appearances in the Dominican Summer League in 2025. He made six outings in the Florida Complex League in 2026.

Over his two seasons in the Blue Jays organization, Cruz recorded a 4.09 ERA with 53 strikeouts and 35 walks across 44 innings.

The Blue Jays signed Flores in Jan. 2022. The right-hander played for High-A Vancouver in 2026.

During his time with the Blue Jays organization, Flores posted a 4.76 ERA with 183 strikeouts and 114 walks over 191 innings.

Of all the players whom Toronto released on Thursday, Wallace spent the most time with the organization.

The Blue Jays selected Wallace in the 11th round (No. 332 overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Iowa.

The southpaw reached Triple-A for the first time in 2024. After posting a 4.18 ERA over 51 2/3 innings at Triple-A Buffalo in 2025, Wallace missed the entire 2026 season due to an injury.

Over his five-year professional career, Wallace has posted a solid 3.25 ERA in 307 2/3 innings while striking out 376 and walking 165.

Torres also missed the entire 2026 season with an injury. He joined the Blue Jays organization in Jan. 2022.

Torres spent most of his professional career in rookie ball. He made nine appearances in Single-A in 2024, but other than that, he’s only pitched in the DSL and FCL.

In his time with the Blue Jays organization, Torres recorded a 2.92 ERA with 134 strikeouts and 54 walks across 104 2/3 innings.

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays’ 2026 Season

After nearly winning the 2025 World Series, the Blue Jays missed the postseason entirely in 2026.

Toronto finished the regular season in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record. They trailed the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 19 games.