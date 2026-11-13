Toronto Blue Jays Fan-Favorite Utility Player Drawing Trade Interest Amid Quiet Offseason

The Toronto Blue Jays could trade away a fan-favorite player this offseason.

Toronto has been quiet this offseason, but the team has a surplus of infielders, which could lead to some trades, and one name is drawing trade interest.

MLB free agency is officially open as the GM meetings wrapped up, so moves could happen soon.

Toronto Blue Jays Could Trade Davis Schneider

Toronto could look to trade away from its surplus of bench players and one name that is drawing interest: Davis Schneider.

Schneider is a fan favorite, but his role with the team has been diminished, especially if they bring back Josh Smith. With that, Blue Jays insider Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet revealed Schneider is drawing trade interest from other teams.

“Notes on Blue Jays’ bench: Davis Schneider drawing some trade interest. TBD whether Jays listen seriously, but there’s been interest. Josh Smith played well enough w/ Jays to put himself in 2027 plans,” Nicholson-Smith wrote.

Schneider made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays in 2023 and has become a fan favorite for his playing style and personality. He can play all over the diamond, which does make him versatile, yet there might not be room for him on the roster.

Schneider is actually best at hitting right-handed pitching, but due to how Toronto was built last year, he primarily had to hit lefties, which he struggled with.

Schneider hit .145 with 5 home runs and 16 RBIs last season with the Blue Jays. In his four-year MLB career, he’s hit .206 with 37 home runs and 113 RBIs in 321 games.

Toronto Feeling Confident After GM Meetings

The Blue Jays failed to make the playoffs this year, and they are expected to be active this offseason.

Toronto has several needs, and although they didn’t make any moves at the GM meetings, GM Ross Atkins is confident with what he accomplished.

“I feel really good,” Atkins said from a Starbucks in the ARIA Resort & Casino before the GM Meetings came to an end Thursday morning. “I feel very confident that we are attractive to several demographics, feel like we’ve learned more about individuals on the free agent and trade side in every demographic that could impact us. So coming away feeling more confident than I did four days ago.”

For now, the Blue Jays are continuing to talk about moves and are hopeful stuff gets done soon.