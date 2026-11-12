Blue Jays Talking to Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Toronto Blue Jays have spoken to the representatives of free-agent second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. as they look to beef up their lineup.

Second base was a sore spot for the Blue Jays last year, as Ernie Clement was an All-Star in the first half of the season before slumping badly in the second half of the year.

That’s why the Blue Jays are talking to multiple free agents and teams about upgrading the second base position for 2027 and beyond.

Blue Jays Interested in Jazz Chisholm Jr.

According to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, in addition to the reported interest in Brandon Lowe and Ketel Marte, the Blue Jays are also interested in Chisholm and spoke to his agents on Wednesday in Las Vegas at the GM Meetings.

“Having already expressed interest in free-agent second baseman Brandon Lowe as the GM Meetings opened, they met Wednesday with representatives for Jazz Chisholm Jr., and are monitoring what the Arizona Diamondbacks do with Ketel Marte, who landed on the restricted list this season and has no-trade protection as a 10-and-5 player,” Davidi wrote.

Team Needs 2B Upgrade

There’s no question that the Blue Jays need an upgrade at 2B after Clement sunk to terrible numbers following the All-Star break.

Chisholm, who had a bit of a down year in 2026, would still be an upgrade over Clement at 2B, especially from an offensive perspective.

Last year for the New York Yankees, Chisholm hit 19 home runs with 41 stolen bases for Toronto. His batting average of .231 and OPS of .711 were both lower than his career averages, but getting to hit in the bandbox that is Rogers Centre, there is a good chance his numbers on the whole could bounce back.

Another important factor about Chisholm is that, since he doesn’t have a Qualifying Offer attached to him, the Blue Jays would not have to give up a draft pick to sign him.

Overall, it looks like there is a nice fit here between the Blue Jays and Chisholm, so don’t be surprised if the team ends up signing him to upgrade their offense at second base.