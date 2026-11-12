Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Sign 2-Time All-Star Pitcher to Massive $115M Deal

The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to add at least a starting pitcher or two this offseason.

Toronto’s rotation is led by Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, and Trey Yesavage, but could look to add another impact pitcher.

MLB free agency is officially open, and the GM meetings are underway, which could lead to some moves.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Sign Freddy Peralta

With free agency open, teams can start making moves, which could come fast due to a pending lockout on December 1.

One of the top players available is Freddy Peralta, who spent last year with the New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays. Peralta is a solid No. 2 or No. 3 starter, and Paul “Hembo” Hembekides predicts he will sign a five-year, $115 million deal.

“I’ve got Freddy Peralta going to the Blue Jays. Five for $115 million. My pitch to him if I’m the Blue Jays: you know how your fastball is going to play inside. You can rip at the top of the zone, we have all the data to show you. We are going to maximize your fastball in our stadium,” Hembekides said on Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney.

Peralta would be a major addition to the Blue Jays rotation and would make Toronto have one of the best rotations in all of baseball.

Peralta is a two-time MLB All-Star and was the ALCS MVP for the Rays in 2026, and was the NL wins leader in 2025. The right-hander went 5-2 with a 3.25 ERA in 10 starts with the Rays after being traded at the deadline.

Whether or not Peralta has any interest in signing in Toronto is unclear, but he would be a nice addition to the rotation.

Toronto Looking for Rotation Help

With the GM meetings underway, reports came out that Toronto is pursuing some rotation help.

Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson of MLB.com linked the team to adding an impact starter and also thought Peralta made sense.

“Freddy Peralta is another name to consider, fresh off a run to the World Series with the Rays. Two months ago, before his incredible stretch run, Peralta lined up as a perfect bounce-back candidate for the Blue Jays with his durability and track record, but his price tag has skyrocketed,” Matheson wrote. …

“The Blue Jays’ pitching development has made some great strides in the past 18 months, but that takes time, and a short-term veteran could be the perfect bridge to that.”

Peralta would be a great addition, add some insurance to the rotation, and help Toronto be a contender again in 2027.