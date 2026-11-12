Blue Jays Reignite Interest in Landing $116 Million Star Veteran

The Toronto Blue Jays want upgrades at several different positions this winter. General manager Ross Atkins has a tough task of improving his roster after a disappointing 2026. A new corner outfielder, second baseman, and quality arms are all on the exec’s wishlist. Offense, however, is expected to be a priority in Toronto.

With this in mind, The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon has explored the possibility of the Blue Jays acquiring Ketel Marte to be their new second baseman. According to the reporter, Atkins previously discussed a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. At the time, Toronto balked at the high asking price. For instance, Trey Yesavage was even mentioned as a potential target by Arizona.

Nevertheless, the Toronto Blue Jays can likely land Marte for a cheaper return now. After all, the All-Star infielder did not show up with his teammates during an August trip to Fenway Park. He eventually returned to the Diamondbacks lineup 11 days later. Arizona is likely ready to move on after giving the slugger a six-year, $116.5 million contract. MLB insider Jon Morosi has confirmed Marte’s availability.

Despite the concerns, Toronto is still interested in Marte. As Bannon points out, the Blue Jays have a history of not being afraid to land a veteran seemingly on the decline. The previous moves for Andrés Giménez and Shane Bieber are just two examples. Marte, despite having some trade veto power, could also be interested in Toronto. After all, he is married to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s cousin.

Toronto Blue Jays Could Have Acceptable Trade Package for Ketel Marte

The Diamondbacks could still want to land a pitcher in offloading Marte. Pretty much every MLB team would love to add another quality arm or two. However, The Athletic reported on November 11 that Arizona needs another left-handed hitter. Potentially losing their second baseman, a switch hitter, would compound this issue. The Toronto Blue Jays just so happen to have a lefty seemingly available to move.

Addison Barger missed most of the 2026 season but previously recorded solid statistics during his first full season with the Blue Jays. Toronto could still be high on the versatile slugger, yet he may not have a starting spot in 2027. Kazuma Okamoto is the team’s undisputed third baseman, while Atkins is almost certain to bring in an additional corner outfielder. If so, Barger could be used as trade bait this winter.

The Diamondbacks may be interested in Barger’s bat and his contract situation. The budding star is projected to earn around $1 million next season and is under team control until 2031. Potentially swapping out Marte for the Toronto Blue Jays lefty would save Arizona significant money.

Toronto Also Eyeing Free-Agent Infielders

Marte, however, will not be the only option for the Toronto Blue Jays during the offseason. Atkins has already been linked to multiple free-agent second basemen this fall. Brandon Lowe was recently named as a perfect target for Toronto. Blue Jays officials have also met with Jazz Chisholm on November 11, as reported by Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi.

Both Lowe and Chisholm are projected to receive new deals worth around $20-$22 million per season. Marte still has four more years and nearly $90 million remaining on his current contract. As a result, the trio is likely to earn similar AAVs moving forward.