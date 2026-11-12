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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Immediately Released By Current Team

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BOSTON, MA - JULY 29: Catcher Reese McGuire #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays congratulates pitcher Kirby Snead after they defeated the Boston Red Sox 13-1 at Fenway Park on July 29, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a very disappointing year where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They played their last game on September 27.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Released

GettyKirby Snead #68 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning of game two of a doubleheader at Fenway Park on July 28, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Earlier this month, a former Blue Jays pitcher became a free agent.

Kirby Snead is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “LHP Kirby Snead elected free agency.”

GettyKirby Snead of the Seattle Mariners poses for a portrait during photo day at the Peoria Sports Complex on February 23, 2024 in Peoria, Arizona.

Snead had most recently been with the Phillies’ organization.

However, he did not appear in a game for them at the MLB level.

MLB.com had written (on May 16): “Philadelphia Phillies signed free agent LHP Kirby Snead to a minor league contract.”

Looking At Snead’s Time In Toronto

GettyKirby Snead #68 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning of game two of a doubleheader at Fenway Park on July 28, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Snead was picked in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.

He spent his rookie season with the franchise (2021).

The 32-year-old (who was 26) went 0-1 with a 2.35 ERA in seven games.

Looking At His Other MLB Stops

GettyKirby Snead #43 of the Seattle Mariners reacts against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Snead was then traded to the Oakland Athletics.

MLB.com wrote (on March 16, 2022): “Oakland Athletics traded 3B Matt Chapman to Toronto Blue Jays for LHP Zach Logue, RHP Gunnar Hoglund, LHP Kirby Snead and SS Kevin Smith.”

He had his longest stint with the franchise (two seasons).

In 2022, Snead appeared in a career-high 46 games.

GettyKirby Snead #54 of the Oakland Athletics pitches against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on October 01, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

Following Oakland, Snead most recently pitched at the MLB level for the Seattle Mariners in 2024.

Looking At The Blue Jays

GettyManager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays watches the action during the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Blue Jays had reached Game 7 of the World Series in 2025.

They finished this past year at the bottom of the American League East.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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