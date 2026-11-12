Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Immediately Released By Current Team

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a very disappointing year where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They played their last game on September 27.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Released

Earlier this month, a former Blue Jays pitcher became a free agent.

Kirby Snead is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “LHP Kirby Snead elected free agency.”

Snead had most recently been with the Phillies’ organization.

However, he did not appear in a game for them at the MLB level.

MLB.com had written (on May 16): “Philadelphia Phillies signed free agent LHP Kirby Snead to a minor league contract.”

Looking At Snead’s Time In Toronto

Snead was picked in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.

He spent his rookie season with the franchise (2021).

The 32-year-old (who was 26) went 0-1 with a 2.35 ERA in seven games.

Looking At His Other MLB Stops

Snead was then traded to the Oakland Athletics.

MLB.com wrote (on March 16, 2022): “Oakland Athletics traded 3B Matt Chapman to Toronto Blue Jays for LHP Zach Logue, RHP Gunnar Hoglund, LHP Kirby Snead and SS Kevin Smith.”

He had his longest stint with the franchise (two seasons).

In 2022, Snead appeared in a career-high 46 games.

Following Oakland, Snead most recently pitched at the MLB level for the Seattle Mariners in 2024.

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays had reached Game 7 of the World Series in 2025.

They finished this past year at the bottom of the American League East.