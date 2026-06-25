Blue Jays & Rangers Make Big Decision on Probable Pitchers Before Series

The Toronto Blue Jays wake up with a new challenge: to win the next game. After winning the opening game against the Houston Astros, they dropped the next two, losing the series. Now, it’s a new day and a new series. On June 25th, 2026, they start a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. Today, the team has announced their probable pitchers for the Blue Jays vs Rangers series. In other Blue Jays news, the team got an update on MacKenzie Gore and Nathan Eovaldi.

Following their disappointing series against the Astros, the Blue Jays are still in a playoff position. The team needs to win at least two games against the Rangers to maintain distance between them and the two teams on their tail: the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox.

The importance of this series cannot be overstated for the Blue Jays. They must come out of this four-game stretch with at least two wins. A sweep against them would be lethal. This is especially true considering the Red Sox vs Yankees series.

No matter who wins the Red Sox vs Yankees series, its bad news for the Blue Jays. The ideal result for the Blue Jays would be a series split. In that case, the Blue Jays must win two games just to keep pace with the AL East Division leader.

Here are the probable pitchers announced by the Blue Jays for their series against the Rangers.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Texas Rangers: Teams Announce Probable Pitchers

The Blue Jays need to turn things around in a hurry. The pressure is on, especially with an interdivisional series between the Yankees and Red Sox, turning the heat up on Canada’s team.

With that in mind, here is what the probable pitchers will be for the Toronto Blue Jays vs Texas Rangers series.

*Please Note: All box stats taken from MLB.com except where otherwise hyperlinked.

*Note: Once the Rangers update their probable pitchers for Games 3 & 4, this will be updated.

Game 1: MacKenzie Gore vs Kevin Gausman

The first game of this series is going to be a true battle of the aces as Kevin Gausman goes up against MacKenzie Gore. The Rangers are clawing their way back to having a healthy rotation, with Gore being their undeniably best pitcher.

Stat Gausman Gore Record 4-5 4-6 xERA 3.49 4.08 Strikeouts 89 92 BB 20 37 IP 89.0 84 Homeruns 11 8

Gausman Pitching Arsenal: 4-Seam Fastball (93.9 MPH), Splitter (84 MPH), & Slider (84.3 MPH)

Gore Pitching Arsenal: 4-Seam Fastball (95.4 MPH), Curveball (81.7 MPH), Change-Up (86.8 MPH), Slider (85.8 MPH), Cutter (89.9 MPH), & Sinker (95.2 MPH)

Game 2: Nathan Eovaldi vs Patrick Corbin

The second game of the series will feature a battle between southpaw Patrick Corbin and Nathan Eovaldi.

Stat Corbin Eovaldi Record 2-3 7-7 xERA 5.62 4.22 Strikeouts 47 92 BB 23 22 IP 64.2 93.1 Homeruns 8 17

Corbin Pitching Arsenal: Sinker (91.4 MPH), Slider (78.7 MPH), Change-Up (78.2 MPH), Cutter (86.1 MPH), 4-Seam Fastball (91.1 MPH), & Curve (66.8 MPH)

Eovaldi Pitching Arsenal: Splitter (88.4 MPH), Curve (76.4 MPH), Cutter (90.5 MPH), 4-Seam Fastball (94.4 MPH), Sinker (93.5 MPH), & Slider (85.9 MPH).

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Game 3: Dylan Cease vs TBD

Dylan Cease will get the nod for the third game. He awaits his counterpart from the Rangers, who could be Kumar Rocker or an opener (or another call-up).

Stat Cease TBD Record 4-3 – xERA 2.94 – Strikeouts 118 – BB 35 – IP 78.2 – Homeruns 5 –

Cease Pitching Arsenal: 4-Seam Fastball (97.8 MPH), Slider (89.3 MPH), Change (84.2 MPH), Sinker (96.3 MPH), Curve (82.7 MPH), & Sweeper (84.2 MPH).

Game 4: Shane Bieber vs TBD

Shane Bieber gets the nod for the Blue Jays against the Rangers for Game 4. After a disastrous season opener, he will look to have better control in his second game of the year. Bieber could face Kumar Rocker or a bullpen opener.

Stat Bieber TBD Record 0-0 (1 GP) – xERA 34.19 – Strikeouts 2 – BB 0 – IP 3.2 – Homeruns 3 –

Bieber Pitching Arsenal: 4-Seam Fastball (91.9 MPH), Cutter (87.3 MPH), Slider (84.5 MPH), Change (88 MPH), Curve (82.7 MPH)