NASCAR Cup Stars Returning to JR Motorsports For Select Races in 2027

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen will return to JR Motorsports to run select O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races in 2027. The Trackhouse Racing Cup Series duo will split races in the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

Details regarding what races Chastain and van Gisbergen will be behind the wheel for have not been revealed. Chastain, a three-time O’Reilly Auto Parts Series winner, began racing part-time for JR Motorsports in 2025.

SVG, a six-time O’Reilly Auto Parts Series winner, also joined JR Motorsports for a part-time slate in 2025. As announced on Tuesday, the two will be back in action for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team in 2027.

Ross Chastain, SVG returning to JR Motorsports in 2027

JR Motorsports’ social media team broke the news of Chastain and SVG returning to the organization for “multiple” O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races next year.

“Back in our House and back in the No. 9 for multiple races each in 2027,” via JRM on X.

Chastain competed in five O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races in both 2025 and 2026 behind the wheel of the No. 9 Chevrolet. He has one victory with the organization, which came in the rain-shortened Charlotte race last May.

SVG started in three O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races in 2025 and 2026. The New Zealand native posted a win at the Chicago street course in 2025 and two wins in 2026 at Circuit of The Americas and Sonoma.

On the Cup side, 2026 has been a struggle for Chastain. “Melon Man” has gone winless through 33 races and failed to make the Chase for the second time in three seasons.

SVG failed to make the Chase, too, as he was the first driver below the cut line at the end of the regular season. The road-course ace earned two wins this season at Watkins Glen and Sonoma.

JR Motorsports Signed Tristan McKee to Developmental Deal

In addition to bringing back two NASCAR Cup Series veterans, JR Motorsports is bringing in youth in 2027. Last Friday, it was announced that Tristan McKee, a 16-year-old developmental driver for Spire Motorsports, will compete part-time for JR Motorsports in 2027.

McKee was the 2026 ARCA Menards East Series champion. The youngster out of Williamsburg, Virginia is on the fast track to climbing through NASCAR’s top ranks. In a statement by the team, McKee expressed his gratitude for the opportunity with JR Motorsports.

“I can’t wait to get started at Bristol next year with JRM. It means the world to have the opportunity to compete in one of their cars and I can’t thank Dale (Earnhardt Jr.), Kelley, LW and everyone at JRM and Spire for this chance. I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can build together,” McKee said.

McKee will make his O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut in the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in the August 2027 race at Bristol. In addition, McKee will compete part-time for Spire Motorsports in the Craftsman Truck Series.

McKee is a four-time winner in the ARCA Menards Series and an eight-time victor in the ARCA East Series. He won three races during the 2026 ARCA East season en route to the championship.