Ryan Blaney, Carson Hocevar Have Surprising Update Weeks After NASCAR Brawl

What a difference a few weeks can make.

Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar made headlines for all the wrong reasons after their heated confrontation at Bristol Motor Speedway. But ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway, the two drivers looked anything but hostile.

In a video circulating on social media, Blaney and Hocevar were spotted standing together, smiling and chatting before the Freeway Insurance 500 on Oct. 18.

Considering how their last widely discussed encounter unfolded, it was quite a sight.

Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar Share Friendly Exchange at Phoenix

There was no awkward standoff or tense exchange. Instead, Blaney and Hocevar appeared perfectly comfortable in each other’s company, sharing a lighthearted conversation before climbing into their race cars.

The scene was a far cry from the confrontation that erupted between them at Bristol in September.

Their frustrations boiled over following an on-track incident, leading to a physical altercation that quickly became one of NASCAR’s biggest talking points.

Blaney, who had been running near the front for much of the race, was understandably upset about how his night ended. Hocevar, meanwhile, found himself at the center of another heated moment involving a fellow competitor.

But whatever tension remained after Bristol certainly wasn’t obvious in Sunday’s video.

Neither driver appeared particularly interested in revisiting their disagreement as they shared a laugh on pit road.

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The friendly interaction doesn’t necessarily mean Blaney and Hocevar have become best friends. And it certainly doesn’t mean they’ll give each other an inch the next time they’re racing for position.

Still, it was an amusing development in a rivalry that had gotten decidedly less friendly just weeks earlier.

Blaney went on to finish second at Phoenix, narrowly missing out on the victory as Tyler Reddick took the checkered flag. Hocevar finished 12th.

For Blaney, it was a strong result after an up-and-down afternoon. For Hocevar, it was another solid finish as the Cup Series heads toward the final stretch of the season.

And for NASCAR fans who remember their Bristol confrontation, seeing the two drivers smiling together before Sunday’s race might have been one of the weekend’s more unexpected sights.