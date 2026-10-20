Timberland Executives Reveal What’s Next After Major NASCAR Partnership

Timberland PRO’s arrival in NASCAR could eventually change more than the signs around a racetrack.

The footwear company is exploring ways to work directly with NASCAR’s track operations personnel to develop safety footwear that better meets the demands of their jobs. It’s an ambitious possibility emerging from a new three-year partnership, and one that could produce something tangible long after the checkered flag falls.

Speaking exclusively with Heavy during NASCAR’s race weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Timberland Americas VP and General Manager Jen Marston and Head of Marketing Ryan Murphy offered a closer look at the company’s plans.

Their message was clear: Timberland doesn’t want to be another logo fans see on race day. It wants to become a brand that NASCAR’s workforce and fans consider part of the sport.

Why Timberland Chose NASCAR

Timberland PRO made its debut as a NASCAR race entitlement sponsor at Phoenix, where the brand backed the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race as part of a three-year agreement.

For Murphy, the partnership was nearly a year in the making.

The company wanted a national platform that could reach people who already shared its values and understood its products. As conversations with NASCAR progressed, the opportunity became increasingly obvious.

“It was just honestly like it was a match made in heaven,” Murphy told Heavy. “Like it was the perfect fit.”

That connection has less to do with the cars on the track than the people responsible for getting them there.

“NASCAR definitely over-indexes with the skilled trades, and that’s something that Timberland PRO stands for,” Marston said. “Being able to celebrate the skilled worker in their environment is of utmost importance to us as part of our brand.”

Consider everything that happens before a NASCAR race begins. Crews prepare the facility, maintain the grounds, build the event infrastructure and handle the countless responsibilities that make a race weekend possible.

Much of that work happens when the grandstands are empty.

Murphy believes recognizing those employees gives Timberland an opportunity to connect with NASCAR fans in a way that goes beyond traditional sponsorship.

“Having the opportunity to tell the story of the people behind the race, the people coming in a week before the race, the people staying a week after the race is over, like all of this just doesn’t happen,” he said.

It’s also a deliberate approach to winning over a fan base known for its loyalty.

NASCAR supporters have strong connections to their favorite drivers, teams and longtime sponsors. Murphy understands that Timberland must earn its place among them.

“The more authentic we can make the message, the more we’ll be able to resonate,” he said.

Timberland’s NASCAR Plans Could Lead to New Footwear

The most intriguing development may be happening away from the racetrack.

Murphy revealed that Timberland has begun discussing opportunities to gather feedback from NASCAR’s track operations teams and potentially use those insights to develop improved safety footwear.

The company hopes to meet with those workers around their annual safety meeting in January.

“We’re going to get in a room and we’re going to learn from them,” Murphy said. “What are some of the things that they would love to see from a safety footwear company that they’re not getting today?”

The conversations would allow Timberland’s product developers to better understand the challenges workers encounter and determine whether new designs could address them.

Murphy said the company’s typical product development cycle runs approximately 18 months. Depending on what the team learns, prototypes could arrive sooner, with a potential finished product following within 18 to 24 months.

“The hope is that if we can identify some problems and work with the team to solve them, within the next 18 to 24 months, we’ll have something on the shelf,” he said.

Nothing has been finalized, and there is no confirmed NASCAR-specific product launch. But the discussions show how Timberland is thinking about the partnership beyond its initial sponsorship agreement.

The company has already started building those relationships.

Murphy recalled filming a recent television commercial at Talladega Superspeedway, where Timberland representatives spent time with track operations employees, outfitting workers and learning more about their day-to-day responsibilities.

For a company built around work footwear, those conversations could prove just as valuable as the exposure generated by a nationally televised race.

What Timberland Wants NASCAR Fans to Remember

For Marston, Phoenix offered an early indication that the partnership was heading in the right direction.

“The largest takeaway for me is that this is absolutely 100% the right fit for our brand,” she said.

Murphy was struck by something else: the relationships Timberland has developed with NASCAR’s partnership team.

“You can just tell that they are, it’s not a transactional relationship to them,” he said. “Like they really want to make sure that we are making an impact and we’re able to reach the fans in just a really authentic way.”

Timberland is also approaching NASCAR with a clear understanding of its own identity.

Marston pointed to the company’s presence in environments as different as Paris Fashion Week and NASCAR, explaining that authenticity means meeting consumers where they are rather than changing the brand to suit the setting.

“Whether we show up at Paris Fashion Week or we show up here at NASCAR, it’s really celebrating our brand and our consumers in the environments in which they show up,” she said.

The ultimate test, however, won’t come after one race weekend.

Marston is looking at the full three-year agreement.

“NASCAR teams, behind-the-scene workers, and fans viewing TBL PRO as endemic to the sport would be a mark of success for us,” she said.

That is a high bar for a newcomer, particularly in a sport where sponsorship relationships can span generations.

But Timberland isn’t measuring its ambitions solely by how often fans see its name.

If the company can build lasting relationships with NASCAR’s workforce, earn the respect of its fans and potentially develop products that make track employees’ jobs easier, its first race at Phoenix could become the beginning of something much bigger.