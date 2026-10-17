NASCAR Truck Championship Battle Becomes More Clear After Phoenix

Kaden Honeycutt expanded his points lead in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series following a win at Phoenix. The driver of the No. 11 drove to victory in Friday night’s Zero Carbon Bioethanol 150 at the 1.0-mile Arizona track, extending his lead over Layne Riggs to 39 points.

With three races remaining in the 2026 season, Riggs, who entered the Chase as the top seed, finds himself working from behind. The driver of the No. 34 had a strong third-place run in the desert, but it was not enough to keep Honeycutt from widening the points gap.

At this juncture, the Truck Series championship is seemingly down to two drivers. Although no drivers have been mathematically eliminated, every Chase driver except Riggs faces a 100-plus points deficit with only three races left.

Christian Eckes ranks third in the standings after Phoenix but is 112 points behind leader Honeycutt. Chandler Smith, a two-time winner this season, sits fourth in the standings, 117 points out of the lead.

Updated NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Standings After Phoenix

Here are the updated Craftsman Truck Series Chase standings after Phoenix:

Kaden Honeycutt — LEADER Layne Riggs — (-39) Christian Eckes — (-112) Chandler Smith — (-117) Ty Majeski — (-135) Daniel Hemric — (-148) Gio Ruggiero — (-151) Grant Enfinger — (-184) Ben Rhodes — (-188) Tyler Ankrum — (-201)

In addition to winning the race, Honeycutt ran fourth in the opening stage of Friday’s 150-lap race, then finished runner-up in Stage 2 to accumulate 16 stage points. The Tricon Garage driver also ran the fastest lap of the race to earn an extra bonus point.

Riggs finished second in Stage 1 and fourth in Stage 2 to also earn 16 stage points. Ultimately, the difference in gaining ground on Honeycutt were in their finishing positions at the end of the night.

Winning awards a driver 55 points, while finishing third only awards a driver 34 points. With a 21-point difference coupled with earning the same amount of stage points, Honeycutt was able to widen his gap.

After entering Phoenix leading by 17 points, Honeycutt leads the desert adding 22 points to his title lead.

Full NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Results After Phoenix

Here are the full race results from the Craftsman Truck Series Zero Carbon Bioethanol 150 at Phoenix:

Kaden Honeycutt (Chase) Christian Eckes (Chase) Layne Riggs (Chase) Ty Majeski (Chase) Jake Garcia William Sawalich Daniel Hemric (Chase) Gio Ruggiero (Chase) Grant Enfinger (Chase) Brent Crews Connor Mosack Andres Perez De Lara Tyler Ankrum (Chase) Tristan McKee Chandler Smith (Chase) Landen Lewis Corey LaJoie Cole Butcher Stewart Friesen Justin Haley Ben Rhodes (Chase) Dawson Sutton Brenden Queen Donovan Strauss Ben Maier Kris Wright Tyler Reif Tanner Gray Mini Tyrrell Conor Daly

Friday night’s Truck Series race was as clean as can be. Only two caution flags flew throughout the 150-lap race, one for the end of Stage 1 and the other for debris, which ultimately ended Stage 2. There were six lead changes between five drivers.

Honeycutt led a race-high 53 laps. Ty Majeski paced the field for 49 laps, while Riggs was in command for 43 laps.

The Craftsman Truck Series returns to action next Friday at the Talladega Superspeedway. The Love’s RV Stop 225 is scheduled for 4 p.m. Eastern time and can be watched on FS1 or listened to on NASCAR Racing Network or SiriusXM.