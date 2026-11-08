WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Returns to NASCAR for Championship Race at Homestead

Sophie Cunningham is becoming a familiar face around NASCAR, and the WNBA star wasn’t about to miss the biggest race of the season.

The Indiana Fever guard returned to the track Sunday, Nov. 8, for the NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This time, she had a particularly important job: helping send the field on its way.

Cunningham joined country music star Cole Swindell to deliver the command to start engines ahead of the season finale, adding some star power to one of NASCAR’s biggest afternoons.

NASCAR shared footage of the pair delivering the command on social media, while Cunningham was also spotted spending time with fans at the track.

For the 30-year-old basketball star, the appearance marked another chapter in a growing connection with motorsports.

Sophie Cunningham Has Become a Familiar Face at NASCAR Races

Sunday marked Cunningham’s third NASCAR appearance of 2026, following visits to Atlanta Motor Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway.

Her September trip to Gateway was particularly memorable. Cunningham stepped into a different role as a guest pit road reporter for USA Network, getting an up-close look at the sport while meeting drivers and other notable figures around the garage.

Among those she encountered were NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon and 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan. She also spent time with drivers including Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillon and Carson Hocevar.

Cunningham clearly enjoyed the experience.

“I feel like these are my people. I belong here,” she said during USA Network’s pre-race coverage at Gateway.

It wasn’t just a passing compliment. Cunningham praised the people she met throughout the NASCAR community and expressed genuine enthusiasm for learning more about the sport.

Cunningham’s NASCAR Connection Continues to Grow

Cunningham’s motorsports appearances have extended beyond the Cup Series.

Earlier this year, she attended the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Atlanta as an Arby’s brand ambassador, with the company sponsoring Carson Kvapil’s No. 1 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports.

She also waved the checkered flag at Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, in October.

But Sunday’s visit brought her back to NASCAR at a particularly significant moment, with the Cup Series championship on the line at Homestead.

And rather than watching the festivities from the sidelines, Cunningham got to help kick off the race herself.

What began as an occasional appearance has turned into a recurring presence at NASCAR events, and judging by Cunningham’s enthusiasm, she seems perfectly happy to keep coming back.