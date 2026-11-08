Why Isn’t Carson Hocevar Racing Today? What He’s Doing at NASCAR Finale

Carson Hocevar is not racing Sunday in the NASCAR Cup Series 2026 finale because his own team, Spire Motorsports, suspended him for one race.

Why would a team bench a driver who won a Cup race this season? The answer starts with what happened a week ago at Martinsville Speedway.

Justin Haley drives the No. 77 Spectrum Chevrolet at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Hocevar’s place. Haley, a former Spire Cup driver, delivered Spire’s first Cup win in 2019 at Daytona.

Spire announced the suspension Tuesday, before NASCAR issued any penalty of its own.

“The easy thing would have been to leave this in NASCAR’s hands and let them decide what any penalty should be,” co-owner Jeff Dickerson said in a statement. “To us, however, this isn’t about money or points. We believe in respect. Our integrity matters.”

In other words, Spire treated Martinsville as a question of organizational standards before NASCAR weighed in.

Carson Hocevar Suspension Stems From Martinsville Brake-Checks

During Stage 2 of the Nov. 1 Xfinity 500, Hocevar, running directly ahead of Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford, slowed abruptly in front of him repeatedly. The damage ended Cindric’s afternoon 278 laps early and left him 36th in the final order.

Tracking data told the rest. SMT numbers logged hard braking on several occasions, with one stab at the pedal topping 1,000 pounds, while his spotter pleaded with him to ease off.

NASCAR answered the same day with a $100,000 fine and a 25-point deduction under Section 4.4a of the rule book, which covers actions detrimental to stock car racing. Josh Berry received a $50,000 fine and the same point loss for a separate brake-check on Ryan Blaney, whose Ford spun in Turn 1 on Lap 253 and drew a caution.

Why did Hocevar’s fine double Berry’s? NASCAR’s Elton Sawyer said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that officials had already sat down with Hocevar before over his conduct. Sawyer added that Spire’s move had no bearing on NASCAR’s fine.

The record backs that up. NASCAR hit him with a $50,000 fine and a 25-point deduction for an earlier incident under caution, then levied another $50,000 penalty at Kansas Speedway in October 2025.

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Carson Hocevar Statements and What He Misses at Homestead

Hocevar responded on social media Tuesday.

“This is an embarrassing day for me,” he wrote in a statement. “I crossed the line with my on-track actions and gave Jeff and Spire Motorsports no option but to put someone else in the 77 car this weekend at Homestead.”

He went further Thursday in an 18-minute YouTube video, as seen above.

“I’m the bad guy. I made the mistake, I forced their decision,” Hocevar said in the video. “There’s no denying that that wasn’t racing.” He put the number of brake checks at “three or four times,” called the move “embarrassing and disrespectful,” and described Dickerson as a father figure who was right to take “the keys to the car.”

Friday at Homestead, where he remains with the organization this weekend, he reiterated it.

“It’s not anybody else that’s doing this to me. I did this,” Hocevar told reporters at the track. “Maybe the stove wasn’t hot enough,” he added, a reference to his earlier fines.

What did the suspension cost him? Hocevar, in his third full Cup season, qualified for the 16-driver postseason but later dropped out of title contention. His April 26 victory at Talladega, the first of his Cup career, anchored a breakout year that left him 13th in the standings after the points deduction heading into Homestead.

Had he started Sunday, the race would have decided only his final position, with the championship out of reach. The suspension closes off any climb from 13th place.

Spire is already looking ahead to Daytona in February. Hocevar said he plans to return in 2027 “as a better driver, competitor and teammate.”