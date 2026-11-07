How Did Carson Hocevar’s Replacement Perform in NASCAR Practice and Qualifying at Homestead?

Justin Haley has completed his first on-track sessions back behind the wheel of Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet, and the results offer an early look at what the team can expect from its last-minute driver change.

Haley is filling in for Carson Hocevar at Homestead-Miami Speedway after Spire suspended its regular driver for the NASCAR Cup Series season finale. The decision followed Hocevar’s controversial actions at Martinsville Speedway, where NASCAR separately issued a $100,000 fine and a 25-point penalty.

With Sunday’s championship race approaching, Haley had limited time to get comfortable in the No. 77. Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions provided his first competitive laps of the weekend.

Justin Haley Finishes 31st in Homestead Practice

Haley finished 31st in Friday’s NASCAR Cup Series practice session at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Driving the No. 77 Chevrolet, he recorded a best lap of 33.303 seconds at 162.148 mph, putting him 0.623 seconds off the fastest lap of the session.

Haley completed 48 laps during practice, giving him valuable track time before Sunday’s 2026 season finale.

While the position wasn’t particularly encouraging on paper, the circumstances surrounding Haley’s return are worth considering. He stepped into the car on short notice, with little time to prepare for a race weekend that was originally supposed to belong to Hocevar.

Haley also has previous experience with Spire Motorsports, making this a reunion rather than an introduction to an entirely unfamiliar organization.

Where Did Justin Haley Qualify for Sunday’s NASCAR Race?

Haley followed his 31st-place practice result by qualifying 26th for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series championship race.

His fastest qualifying lap was 32.877 seconds at 164.249 mph, leaving him 0.481 seconds behind pole winner Chase Briscoe.

The qualifying effort represented an improvement over his practice position, although Haley will still have considerable ground to make up when the green flag waves.

Briscoe earned the pole with a lap of 32.396 seconds, while Denny Hamlin qualified second and Tyler Reddick third.

For Haley, the weekend is less about championship implications and more about making the most of an unexpected opportunity. His return to the No. 77 comes under unusual circumstances, but Sunday’s race gives him a chance to deliver a solid finish for a team navigating a difficult end to its season.

The NASCAR Cup Series championship race is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. ET at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with coverage on NBC.