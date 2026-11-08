NASCAR Veteran Brad Keselowski Struggles to Choose His Next Move

Brad Keselowski has several options as he plans his next move after leaving RFK Racing. The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion is weighing opportunities in driving, team ownership, and television broadcasting as he looks ahead to 2027.

Keselowski discussed his future Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, revealing that he has received several calls since addressing his departure from RFK Racing. He expects to decide within the next few weeks but admitted that choosing between the available opportunities has become difficult.

Although he has not ruled out returning to full-time competition, Keselowski is also considering other ways to remain involved in NASCAR. His latest comments offer a closer look at the veteran driver’s choices.

Brad Keselowski Reveals NASCAR Opportunities After RFK Racing Split

Keselowski confirmed that he has received several opportunities since announcing his separation from RFK Racing. Speaking to reporters at Homestead-Miami Speedway, he said he expects to decide in the coming weeks.

“Yeah, there remain a number of really good opportunities for me to decide from here in the next couple of weeks,” Keselowski said.

Asked to explain the opportunities available to him, the NASCAR veteran said his future doesn’t have to involve driving.

“Well, hey, look, I’m not fighting on the front lines of a battlefield, so I guess maybe I’m a little tainted by that.

“But there are opportunities for me to compete with great teams or to, you know, be an owner with other teams or to, you know, do things in the TV booth.”

His comments show that Keselowski is considering several paths after his split from RFK Racing. He has experience as a driver and team owner, while broadcasting offers another way to stay in the sport.

Brad Keselowski Still Interested in NASCAR Driving

Despite having several options, returning to the driver’s seat remains an attractive possibility for Keselowski.

“And, you know, the driving ones right now are certainly very interesting to me. But, you know, there’s just a lot of things that are of interest to me, and I have to decide on them.”

Keselowski did not identify a team he could join for the 2027 NASCAR season. He also did not confirm whether he would pursue a full-time or part-time driving arrangement.

Broadcasting remains another possibility. When asked whether he would consider combining part-time racing with television work, Keselowski admitted that every option has its appeal.

“Yeah, I mean, they’re all interesting, which makes it so hard.”

His response showed how difficult it has become to choose one direction when several opportunities remain.

Brad Keselowski Sets Timeline for 2027 NASCAR Decision

Keselowski does not expect to announce his next move immediately. He wants more time to assess the opportunities before committing.

“And I don’t feel the need to do that today, but I will feel the need to do that here in the next few weeks.”

The former NASCAR Cup Series champion also admitted that having several options has complicated the process.

“I think, candidly, I’m at a point where I have too many options, and I have to do a little soul-searching.”

Keselowski’s next move remains uncertain as he considers his future beyond RFK Racing. He could return to full-time driving, pursue part-time competition, take an ownership role with another team, or explore television broadcasting.

He expects to decide within the next few weeks, which should clarify his plans for the 2027 NASCAR season.