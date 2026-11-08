NASCAR Driver Opens Up on RFK Racing Uncertainty Behind Haas Factory Team Move

John Hunter Nemechek has explained why he chose Haas Factory Team over a possible opportunity with RFK Racing for the 2027 NASCAR season. The 29-year-old driver confirmed he discussed the No. 60 Ford with RFK but struggled to get a clear picture of the team’s plans for the entry.

Uncertain about whether the car would have one full-time driver or a rotation of several drivers, Nemechek decided to take a different route.

He will instead compete in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series with Haas Factory Team, driving the No. 41 Chevrolet. Speaking to reporters at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Nemechek said his main goal was to join a team where he could compete for wins every week.

John Hunter Nemechek Explains RFK Racing Uncertainty

Nemechek confirmed that he held several discussions with RFK Racing about a possible seat in its No. 60 car for 2027. However, the team had not settled on how it would use the entry.

“Yeah, we did have a few discussions over there,” Nemechek said. “As you said, it’s debatable how many races they’re gonna run. At the time of the discussions, no one really knew. We didn’t know if it was gonna be part-time, full-time, what that situation was gonna be.”

RFK Racing is facing changes after Brad Keselowski departs the No. 6 Ford following the 2026 season. Ryan Preece will replace Keselowski, moving from the No. 60 and leaving it as the team’s only open entry.

The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi reported that RFK Racing is considering using multiple drivers in the No. 60 rather than giving one driver a full-time seat.

“One option, and that I know is being considered, is that they could have a rotation of drivers in that car next year, in that 60 car,” Bianchi explained.

He said the team had discussed the arrangement with at least one driver.

Why John Hunter Nemechek Chose Haas Factory Team

The uncertainty around RFK Racing did not match what Nemechek wanted for his next career move. After three seasons with Legacy Motor Club in the NASCAR Cup Series, he wanted a competitive car and a clear shot at winning races.

Haas Factory Team gave him the opportunity to race in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in the No. 41 Chevrolet. Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, his longtime sponsor, will also continue its partnership with him.

“But for me, I wanted to go win races,” Nemechek said. “I wanted to go and have fun and be in contending, winning equipment every single week, and know that I can show up and make a difference internally. But also make a difference on the racetrack.”

Nemechek said discussions with Haas Factory Team president Joe Custer helped finalize the agreement.

“From Pye-Barker’s perspective as well. And then obviously talking with Joe (Custer) and kind of getting all the final details nailed down, and how we were gonna go about it, it just felt like the right fit for us at the time.”

John Hunter Nemechek Targets Wins With Haas Factory Team

The move returns Nemechek to the second-tier national NASCAR series, where he has enjoyed considerable success. He has earned 11 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victories and placed fourth in the 2023 championship standings.

He also recorded 13 wins and secured a regular-season championship during his time in the Craftsman Truck Series.

His Cup Series career has been less successful, with more than 140 starts but no victory. Legacy Motor Club also decided to move on, with Josh Berry set to take over the No. 42 entry for 2027.

At Haas Factory Team, Nemechek will join Dean Thompson as the organization reshapes its O’Reilly program. He will also take on a leadership role as the team looks to compete for wins and a championship.

Nemechek believes the move will prove to be the right decision.

“And definitely gonna prove that to the world next year that it was the right fit,” he added.

Meanwhile, RFK Racing must settle its plans for the No. 60 Ford. Chris Buescher is expected to remain in the No. 17, while Preece takes over the No. 6. The decision on the third car will determine how the organization completes its 2027 lineup.