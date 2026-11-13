Atlanta Hawks Announce Injury Update on 24-Year-Old Power Forward

The Atlanta Hawks are currently sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 7-5.

The Hawks are coming off a tough 124-114 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. They are back in action on Friday after three days off, visiting the Chicago Bulls as part of the 2026 NBA Cup group stages.

But before tonight’s matchup, the Hawks released a medical update on injured forward Mouhamed Gueye.

Atlanta Hawks Share Mouhamed Gueye Update

In a press release, the Atlanta Hawks announced a medical update on Mouhamed Gueye.

“Forward Mouhamed Gueye, who sustained a fractured left foot on July 8, is progressing to on-court activities. He will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks and an update will be provided at that time,” the Hawks statement read.

This was the first time the Hawks shared an update on Gueye’s recovery timeline. He was an important role player for Atlanta last season, appearing in 77 games as a backup power forward. He averaged 4.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 45.2% shooting from the field.

In Gueye’s absence, rookie Zuby Ejiofor has stepped up in the last five games. He’s averaging 6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

Mouhamed Gueye’s NBA Journey

Born in Dakar, Senegal, Mouhamed Gueye moved to the United States at the age of 16. He played for Prolific Prep High School in Napa, California.

Gueye then spent two seasons at Washington State University before declaring for the 2023 NBA draft. The Charlotte Hornets selected him 39th overall, but he was traded to the Boston Celtics and then to the Atlanta Hawks on draft night.

The 6-foot-11 forward spent his rookie season injured and in the NBA G League. He appeared in just six games in his first year. He started 28 games in his sophomore year before finally carving out a backup role last season.

Hawks This Season

The Atlanta Hawks are one of the best offensive teams in the NBA this season. They are averaging 118.3 points per game, which ranks sixth. They also lead the league in assists per game at 31.7.

It’s an amazing feat for the Hawks, considering they don’t have a traditional point guard. CJ McCollum and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are the starting backcourt, with Jalen Johnson serving as the primary playmaker.

Johnson is averaging 7.2 assists per game, which is the 13th-best in the NBA.

However, their defense needs work. They are 23rd in opponents’ points per game, allowing 116.2.