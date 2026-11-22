The Atlanta Hawks are getting a key player back in their lineup for Sunday’s game against the Pistons. Underdog NBA has reported that guard Kingston Flemings is available for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Flemings was dealing with a lumbar strain that kept him out the last three games. This comes as great news for the Hawks as their matchup with the Pistons approaches.

Hawks Get Boost With Key Player Returning to Action

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Kingston Flemings #4 of the Atlanta Hawks shoots a three-point basket against the Miami Heat during fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on October 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Flemings started his rookie season a little slow offensively. Recently, he started having his best games, especially when he entered the starting lineup. He adds a defensive playmaker with the ability to score. His speed makes it hard for opponents to stay in front of him. He is also improving as a three-point shooter, which is big for this Atlanta team.

He’s played a big role as a rookie on the Hawks, being above .500. Now that they are getting him back, it will help their offense and defense. He’s a player who doesn’t force any shots and takes what the defense gives him. Flemings has quick hands and a fast reaction that allows him to poke the ball loose and get steals.

What Flemings Return Means

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Kingston Flemings #4 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after a dunk past Dru Smith #12 of the Miami Heat during fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on October 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Hawks now have a decision to make on whether to put Flemings back in the starting lineup or go with CJ McCollum. McCollum has been playing good recently, but is also the one that requested to come off the bench originally. When Flemings was starting, that’s when he was having his best games. Both are capable of starting, and both are capable of coming off the bench and still performing. This is a decision that Atlanta will have to make.

This is good news for the Hawks to get Flemings back right before their game. He’s an important piece to this team and, as a rookie, plays a big role. His return will help the Hawks in a big way defensively and in playmaking. The only decision that needs to be made is whether to start McCollum or Flemings.