The Atlanta Hawks host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday as part of the 2026 NBA Cup group stages.

The Hawks are 1-1 in the NBA Cup, with a win over the Washington Wizards and a loss to the Chicago Bulls. They need a win to have a chance at making it to the knockout rounds.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are at the bottom of the East Group C with a record of 0-2. They are not eliminated from contention, but a loss to the Hawks will end their NBA Cup campaign.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report vs. Charlotte Hornets

On Thursday, the Atlanta Hawks released their injury report against the Charlotte Hornets. Nine players are on the injury report, but only six players are dealing with injuries.

Five players are listed as out, while four players have been tagged as questionable.

CJ McCollum, Jock Landale, Mouhamed Gueye, Asa Newell and Henri Veesaar will be sidelined due to their respective injuries.

McCollum has been ruled out for at least four weeks after being diagnosed with a strained left calf. He suffered the injury last Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Landale has missed the last two games due to a sprained right great toe. He has been dealing with multiple injuries this season, including a hip issue, but his toe will keep him out of Friday’s game.

Gueye and Veesaar have yet to play this season because of offseason surgeries. Gueye is set to be re-evaluated in three weeks, while Veesaar is expected to miss the entire season.

Newell has not played since November 4 after undergoing left toe surgery. He is out for four months, so he won’t return until later in the season, possibly late March.

The four players listed as questionable are Kingston Flemings, Jalen Wilson, RayJ Dennis and Rafael Castro.

Flemings is dealing with a lumbar strain, while the other three are on two-way contracts. They all could get upgraded to available or downgraded to out before tip-off.

Hawks This Season

The Hawks are currently sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference standings at 9-6. They continue to flourish in the post-Trae Young era, with Jalen Johnson as their best player.

Johnson is averaging 19.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game this season. Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been their leading scorer, averaging a career-best 21.2 points.

As a team, the Hawks are first in assists and sixth in scoring. However, their defense still needs work since they are 20th in points allowed.