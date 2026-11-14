Jalen Johnson Extends Hawks Record With Another Historic Performance Vs. Bulls

Jalen Johnson had a triple-double in Friday night’s 125-117 loss to the Chicago Bulls. StatMuse reported that Johnson is currently the all-time leader in triple-doubles in franchise history. He now has 16 triple-doubles; the next person on that list is Mookie Blaylock with seven. This shows the all-around play that Johnson has and the ability to do a bit of everything.

Jalen Johnson Against the Bulls

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 13: Jalen Johnson #1 of the Atlanta Hawks dunks the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of the Emirates NBA Cup game at the United Center on November 13, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

Against the Bulls, Johnson had 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists and shot 11/26. He missed all three of his three-point attempts, but he is usually a decent shooter. Johnson is a lengthy and athletic forward who does it all. He has been an underrated player in this league. He started the game off by attacking the paint with a drive, then it opened up his ability to shoot the mid-range. He becomes very difficult to guard when he gets in the paint first.

He is a high-IQ player and makes the right reads. He is taller than a lot of players guarding him and is able to see over the defender and make the pass. This is exactly what he was doing to the Bulls as he picked them apart. He didn’t have much help, as some of the other players had rough shooting nights. Johnson, however, did as much as he could to keep them in it.

Running Away With The Record

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Jalen Johnson #1 of the Atlanta Hawks looks on against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on October 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Johnson is already nine ahead of the next person on this list. He is running away with it, and no one will be able to compete against it any time soon. Johnson is close to averaging a triple-double at 19.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. He will get a few more before this season is over and will have a double-digit lead on Blaylock, who is second on the list.

Johnson has been playing well and has the Hawks winning despite the loss to the Bulls. Every night that he is on the court, he is on triple-double watch. He is a well-rounded player who can do everything. Johnson is a player that Atlanta took a chance on, and now it looks like it’s paying off. If he continues to play the way he is, the Hawks can be a playoff team and not have to worry about the play-in.