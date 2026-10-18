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Chicago Bulls Release 4 Players Before NBA Season

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 17: Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Bryson Graham of the Chicago Bulls answers questions from media at Advocate Center on June 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hirschuber/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls will open up the 2026-27 season when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Canada.

The Bulls played their final preseason game on Friday when they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 133-116.

Chicago Bulls Release 4 Players Before NBA Season

GettyBrandon Boston Jr. #13 of the Chicago Bulls poses for a photo during Chicago Bulls Media Day at the United Center on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ahead of the season, teams need to finalize their rosters.

On Saturday, the Bulls announced that they had waived four players.

They wrote (via X): “Roster Update: We have waived C Orlando Robinson, F Jalen Bridges and G Brandon Boston Jr. and G Drew Peterson.”

Social Media Reacts To Roster News

GettyOrlando Robinson #00 of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of a preseason game at the United Center on October 16, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

K.C. Johnson: “Plan is to keep 15th roster spot open for now. That could change moving forward but offers flexibility. And all three 2-way players had strong preseasons.”

@Riotmaker19971: “Sign Orlando Robinson to the Windy City Bulls”

@brettvicari22: “I liked Orlando Robinson. Bring a defensive stopper”

@91Redimere: “Please sign Orlando and Boston to the Windy City Bulls”

GettyDrew Peterson #21 of the Chicago Bulls drives to the basket as Antonio Reeves #12 of the Minnesota Timberwolves defends during the second half of a preseason game at the United Center on October 16, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

@OGsPerspective: “Brandon Boston is a hooper. I hope he gets a chance to shine somewhere”

Ira Winderman: “A pair of former Heat prospects waived by Bulls.”

Looking At The Bulls

GettyNewly hired Head Coach Tiago Splitter of the Chicago Bulls answers questions from media at Advocate Center on June 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Bulls are coming off another down year where they were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-51 record.

They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2022 season when Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan were still on the roster.

Over the offseason, the Bulls hired Tiago Splitter to be their head coach.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on June 15): “BREAKING: The Chicago Bulls are finalizing the hire of Portland Trail Blazers interim Tiago Splitter as the franchise’s new head coach, sources tell ESPN. Splitter succeeds Billy Donovan as the Bulls’ coach after stepping into the head job and excelling in Portland last season.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Bulls Release 4 Players Before NBA Season

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