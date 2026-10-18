On Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls will open up the 2026-27 season when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Canada.

The Bulls played their final preseason game on Friday when they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 133-116.

Chicago Bulls Release 4 Players Before NBA Season

Ahead of the season, teams need to finalize their rosters.

On Saturday, the Bulls announced that they had waived four players.

They wrote (via X): “Roster Update: We have waived C Orlando Robinson, F Jalen Bridges and G Brandon Boston Jr. and G Drew Peterson.”

Social Media Reacts To Roster News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

K.C. Johnson: “Plan is to keep 15th roster spot open for now. That could change moving forward but offers flexibility. And all three 2-way players had strong preseasons.”

@Riotmaker19971: “Sign Orlando Robinson to the Windy City Bulls”

@brettvicari22: “I liked Orlando Robinson. Bring a defensive stopper”

@91Redimere: “Please sign Orlando and Boston to the Windy City Bulls”

@OGsPerspective: “Brandon Boston is a hooper. I hope he gets a chance to shine somewhere”

Ira Winderman: “A pair of former Heat prospects waived by Bulls.”

Looking At The Bulls

The Bulls are coming off another down year where they were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-51 record.

They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2022 season when Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan were still on the roster.

Over the offseason, the Bulls hired Tiago Splitter to be their head coach.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on June 15): “BREAKING: The Chicago Bulls are finalizing the hire of Portland Trail Blazers interim Tiago Splitter as the franchise’s new head coach, sources tell ESPN. Splitter succeeds Billy Donovan as the Bulls’ coach after stepping into the head job and excelling in Portland last season.”