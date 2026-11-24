The Chicago Bulls have a decision coming on Jalen Smith.

A new report floats a reminder that a team has tried to take him off their hands.

In his Nov. 24 mailbag, PhillyVoice’s Adam Aaronson identified Smith as an appealing trade target for the Philadelphia 76ers. He also reported that Philadelphia pursued the Bulls big man at the previous deadline.

“Smith is a player the Sixers targeted at last year’s trade deadline, a source told PhillyVoice,” Aaronson wrote.

That history gives Chicago a potential starting point if it explores a deal.

76ers Previously Offered Bulls Multiple Draft Picks

Philadelphia’s pursuit wasn’t just looking a possible fit.

In an earlier report examining Daryl Morey’s tenure, Aaronson reported that the Sixers offered multiple second-round picks for Smith. The Bulls kept him.

That report described Philadelphia’s deadline focus as adding affordable rotation players with multiple years of team control. Smith was among several players the Sixers unsuccessfully pursued as they tried to strengthen their depth.

Even though Philadelphia had been willing to commit draft capital to Smith, those second-round picks didn’t produce a trade.

The earlier report didn’t establish Chicago’s asking price. And it also didn’t mention whether the Bulls rejected the value of the picks, preferred keeping Smith or encountered an obstacle to completing a deal.

Any renewed negotiation would require both teams to rethink the player, the return and their priorities.

Smith’s Expiring Contract Equates to Bulls Decision on Horizon

Smith’s contract is now a vital part of that calculation.

Basketball Reference’s payroll listing shows a $9,428,571 salary for 2026-27, with no additional season listed. The financial commitment for an acquiring team would therefore be limited to the current deal unless it retained him.

Aaronson noted that Smith turns 27 in March and that Chicago holds his full Bird rights. The Bulls could keep him, despite the sense it makes for a rebuilding team to move an expiring contributor.

There’s a basketball reason for Philadelphia to revisit the idea. Aaronson highlighted Smith’s rebounding, rim protection and shooting as qualities that could strengthen the frontcourt behind Joel Embiid.

Chicago signed Smith in July 2024. Phoenix selected him 10th overall in the 2020 draft.

The question is what an offer would buy, not necessarily focusing only on quick salary relief. Draft picks and young talent would need to justify giving up a big man who could still work out in the future.

Keeping Smith is the way to go if Chicago sees a lasting role at an acceptable price.

Trading him isn’t a bad idea if a team really puts out a bundle of future value.