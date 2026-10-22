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UPDATE: Cleveland Cavaliers Make Jarrett Allen Announcement Before 76ers Game

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SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on December 29, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play their first game of the 2026-27 NBA season when they visit LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Cavs head into the year expected to be among the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland Cavaliers Make Jarrett Allen Announcement

GettyJarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up prior to Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals agaisnt the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2026 in New York City.

UPDATE (via Danny Cunningham of The Inside Shot): “Allen says the plan is to play tonight.”

UPDATE (via Chris Fedor of cleveland.com): “#Cavs Jarrett Allen (knee; questionable) is here at shootaround this morning.”

For the game, the Cavs could be without one of their best players, as Jarrett Allen is listed as questionable on the injury report.

Underdog NBA wrote: “Jarrett Allen (knee) listed questionable for Thursday.”

Allen is coming off a season where he had averages of 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 63.8% from the field in 56 games.

Looking At Allen

GettyJarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks over Aaron Nesmith #23 of the Indiana Pacers during the first quarter of game two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Rocket Arena on May 06, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Allen was the 22nd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Texas.

He spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career playing for the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets traded Allen to the Cavs during the middle of the 2020-21 season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (then with ESPN) wrote on January 13, 2021: “Reporting w/ @RamonaShelburne : Brooklyn’s acquiring James Harden in a three-way deal with Cleveland. Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four 1st round picks – including Cavs’ 2022 first via Bucks — and 4 Nets pick swaps to Rockets. Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince to Cavs.”

GettyJarrett Allen #31 is doused with water by teammate Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers after the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on February 01, 2026 in Portland, Oregon.

Allen is going into his 7th season with the Cavs.

He made the 2022 All-Star Game.

Looking At The Cavs

GettyDonovan Mitchell #45 head coach Kenny Atkinson and James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talk during the second quarter of Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Rocket Arena on April 18, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Cavs are coming off a year where they reached the Eastern Conference finals.

They lost to the New York Knicks.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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UPDATE: Cleveland Cavaliers Make Jarrett Allen Announcement Before 76ers Game

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