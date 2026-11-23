The Cleveland Cavaliers got to prepare for their Monday night game in Chicago in a way no NBA team had before.

They took part in their shootaround at the Obama Presidential Center, which opened in the city over the summer.

While teams often have shootarounds at practice arenas or even at the game arena, this is a spot not associated with a team but rather funded by the former President of the United States, a lefty who is known for loving basketball.

Obama was there at WNBA All-Star Weekend in July when that league used this new court.

The former President wasn’t there on Monday when the Cavs were, but it was still a cool honor.

Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell Speaks on Opportunity

Cavs superstar Donovan Mitchell recognized that it was special to be at the Obama Presidential Center, even just for a shootaround.

“As a Black male, you have to come and see this, seeing the first Black president build something like this in his hometown in the city of Chicago, what this represents, what this means,” Mitchell said on Monday, via ESPN. “I have to come back and at least appreciate every detail put into this place for sure.”

There is a prolific library in the building as well, although the players weren’t able to look at it during their time in the center.

Cavs Comment on President Barack Obama

Cavs center Jarrett Allen was particularly appreciative of Monday’s experience and of what Obama represents.

“Obama being the first Black president was something that some people never thought would happen,” Allen said. “When you see something that tough to overcome … we’re facing adversity every single day. There’s stuff that we think we can’t overcome. But looking at somebody like him overcome a barrier like that, we can do anything.”

And Mitchell shared with ESPN how he actually knew Obama, having first met him at a golf outing in which Mitchell played “the worst round of golf” he had ever played, he said.

“I would’ve never thought that I’d have a relationship with him,” Mitchell said. “For him to know me, to know my game, numbers. To know my wife’s (Coco Jones) songs, to talk about how him and the first lady listened to her songs. It just shows you how much an orange basketball can bring so many people together from different places, different cultures, different areas. And having it in a place like this is really a big symbol of — just because you’re president of the United States, you can still hoop and get some buckets. Having known President Obama and having been around him, this is him. This is exactly who he is.”