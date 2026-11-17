The Cleveland Cavaliers won on Monday night over the Chicago Bulls, a victory the Cavs would expect to get, even without Evan Mobley in the lineup due to injury.

That being said, the win isn’t the kind that will alleviate big-picture concerns that are starting to follow the Cavs around.

Cleveland really has two problems in front of its path at the moment. One involves the payroll, and the other involves the starting lineup, and while they’re intertwined, they can also be viewed as separate dilemmas.

We’ll break them both down here, with help from a new article published on Tuesday by ESPN’s Ben Golliver.

Cavs Payroll Problem

It’s well-known that the Cavs are paying a lot of money this season, but the potentially scarier fact is that they have a ton of salary committed through the 2029-30 season.

“Cleveland’s $208.9 million payroll ranks eighth this season, but the franchise has already guaranteed more salary in 2028-29 and 2029-30 than every team except the Thunder,” Golliver writes. “In other words, owner Dan Gilbert is all-in financially when it comes to competing for a championship.”

That’s a lot of future money signed up for with a team that already might not be good enough even in this season.

And yes, that’s the cost of doing business in the modern NBA. Contracts have to come with length and plenty of salary. It just could prove costly down the road for Cleveland.

Starting Lineup Struggles

Mobley is out now, which temporarily stops the citing of stats that show the starting lineup hasn’t been good. But they really haven’t been good.

“The Cavaliers are hovering just above .500, and they’re not getting the return on investment they were seeking from a pricey starting lineup,” Golliver writes. “James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen combine to make nearly $180 million this season, yet they have posted an atrocious minus-12 net rating through eight games.”

Harden clearly isn’t the player he once was, and the two-big combination continues to leave something to be desired. Watson is still new, but he hasn’t captured the imagination in the way Cleveland may have hoped.

“Though the 37-year-old Harden is showing major decline to start the season, nagging fit issues among Cleveland’s longtime core players remain unresolved,” Golliver writes. “Kenny Atkinson is facing renewed hot seat chatter, but this appears to be a team that needs to change some key players — and unload some expensive contracts — rather than dump the coach that guided a 2026 Eastern Conference finals run.”

Having such hefty salaries doesn’t make it easy to complete a trade, either, but don’t be surprised if the Cavs start considering such moves. There’s a lot to be resolved.