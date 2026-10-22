Cooper Flagg Breaks 80-Year NBA Record in Mavs Season Opener

Cooper Flagg is already breaking records one game into the Dallas Mavericks’ season.

The former No. 1 pick scored 32 points in the season opener against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. He finished with 11 free throws made and shot 58 percent from the floor in the Mavericks’ blowout loss.

Flagg’s 32-point performance is the most points ever scored by a teenager in an NBA season opener. For Flagg, it is his latest milestone in the NBA’s rich 80-year history.

Flagg, 19, set the record for most points scored by a teenager in an NBA game last season with a 49-point showing against the Charlotte Hornets.

Less than three months later, Flagg broke his own record with a 51-point gem on April 3 against the Orlando Magic. He is the first and only teenager in NBA history with a 50-point game.

He is also the youngest NBA player ever to score 40+ points in a game.

Cooper Flagg Red-Hot in Mavericks Season Opener

Cooper Flagg began his season with a bang against the rival Houston Rockets. The former Duke standout was the only Mavericks starter with more than 20 points and scored a game-high 32 points.

Flagg converted 10 of his 17 shot attempts. He finished 11-of-13 from the charity stripe.

After the game, Flagg credited the team for still fighting in the second half after trailing by 32 points at halftime.

“Just being aggressive,” Flagg said of the team’s second-half adjustments. “Going into the half, we had shot more threes than twos. And that’s okay if you’re making them but I mean, we weren’t knocking them down. So just getting to the rim, starting the domino effect of creating advantages again downhill. [The Rockets] weren’t over helping too much. So just taking what they were giving us and getting to the rim and making a play.”

Flagg added that the Mavericks “weren’t organized” in the second quarter which led the massive deficit.

“I would say, got stagnant. They obviously went on a run. We just didn’t have any answers and we weren’t organized. We weren’t getting back in transition. Just got out of the norm for us and what we’ve been doing since training camp started, it showed. People were doing things that they don’t normally do, and it really showed.”

Cooper Flagg Speaks Highly of Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving returned to the hardwood for his first regular-season game in 547 days.

Even though he spent over a year on the mend, Irving remained a focal point for the Rockets’ defense.

“Kyrie’s been out 600 days and our game plan was all him,” said Rockets star Kevin Durant. “We talked about trapping him. And Cooper Flagg. We wanted to see how the game went. We didn’t want to trap him to start the game. Kyrie is that dangerous.”

The Rockets’ defensive game plan was largely effective in the first half, as Irving was limited to four points and committed three turnovers.

Irving, 34, finished with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting in 24 minutes.

Flagg said that the Mavericks can do a better job of scheming his former Duke alum open.