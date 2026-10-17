Nuggets Dealt Major Injury Blow Days Before Season Opener

The Denver Nuggets will begin the 2026-27 NBA season without one of their most promising young perimeter players.

Julian Strawther is expected to miss at least six weeks after suffering a left knee sprain during Wednesday’s preseason loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced Friday.

The 24-year-old guard will be reevaluated in six weeks, putting his earliest potential return in late November and leaving Denver short-handed before its season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The timing is particularly frustrating for Strawther, who entered training camp with an opportunity to earn a larger role following an offseason shake-up of the Nuggets’ wing rotation.

Now, his development will be put on hold before the regular season even begins.

Nuggets Lose Julian Strawther for at Least Six Weeks

Strawther suffered the injury during the third quarter of Denver’s 122-110 loss to the Clippers at Intuit Dome on Wednesday.

His left knee bent awkwardly during a play, leaving him in visible discomfort before he was helped off the court and taken to the locker room.

He did not return.

The Nuggets subsequently scheduled an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

Denver confirmed Friday that Strawther had suffered a sprain and would be reevaluated after six weeks.

The injury comes after a promising start to his preseason.

Strawther scored 14 points against Utah on Oct. 4, followed by 15 points, four rebounds and three assists in Denver’s 117-106 victory over the Jazz two days later.

He made three of four 3-point attempts in that second game, offering a reminder of the shooting ability that made him a first-round pick in 2023.

Last season, Strawther averaged 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 57 appearances while shooting a career-best 38.7% from beyond the arc.

Those numbers represented meaningful progress for the former Gonzaga standout, whose playing time fluctuated throughout the season.

Strawther Injury Creates Another Denver Rotation Challenge

The Nuggets were already facing questions about their perimeter depth following the August departure of Peyton Watson.

Watson, who averaged 14.6 points last season, joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in a sign-and-trade agreement after the two sides failed to reach a long-term deal.

His departure appeared to create a path for Strawther to receive more consistent minutes.

Instead, Denver must now redistribute those opportunities.

Spencer Jones, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, has also faced limitations during the preseason, further complicating the Nuggets’ depth situation.

Coach David Adelman could lean more heavily on veterans while giving younger players such as Alpha Diallo and Trevon Brazile opportunities to establish themselves.

The Nuggets will conclude their preseason schedule Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers before opening the regular season against defending Western Conference champion Oklahoma City.

Strawther won’t be available for either matchup.

For a Denver team seeking to return to championship contention around Nikola Jokic, the injury is an unwelcome setback before the season has even started.

And for Strawther, a chance to build on his strongest shooting season will have to wait.