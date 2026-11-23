The Denver Nuggets are beginning to find their stride. However, their interest in improving the roster hasn’t gone away.

Denver is among several teams that have recently expressed interest in free agent guard Kevin Porter Jr., according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

“The Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets are among several teams who’ve recently shown interest in free agent guard Kevin Porter Jr.,” Scotto reported Monday, citing league sources.

The news comes less than 24 hours after the Nuggets escaped Chicago with a 151-145 overtime victory, their third consecutive win.

Jamal Murray scored 45 points, while Nikola Jokic delivered another triple-double with 37 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists.

Despite the offensive fireworks, Denver continues to explore ways to strengthen its backcourt.

Kevin Porter Jr. Remains on Nuggets’ Radar

Denver’s interest in Porter isn’t new.

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer previously reported that the Nuggets explored acquiring the 26-year-old guard before Milwaukee waived him in October.

The Nuggets remained interested after his release, although no deal materialized.

Scotto’s latest report suggests Porter is still under consideration.

Milwaukee waived the 6-foot-5 guard Oct. 19 while finalizing its opening-night roster.

The decision was notable given his production last season.

Porter averaged 17.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals across 38 appearances.

He shot 46.5% from the field but just 32.2% from the 3-point range.

Those numbers illustrate both his appeal and the questions surrounding his potential fit.

Porter can create his own shot and run an offense. However, he needs the ball to maximize his effectiveness, something that isn’t always available alongside Denver’s established stars.

His injury history also warrants consideration after he missed more than half of last season.

Nuggets Still Have Questions Behind Jamal Murray

The Nuggets entered the season with Tyus Jones expected to stabilize their second unit.

Jones offers reliable ball security and a pass-first approach, but his limited scoring has left Denver searching for additional offensive creation.

DeMar DeRozan has helped address that issue with his ability to manufacture baskets in the half court.

Still, Porter would provide another dimension.

Unlike Jones, Porter can attack defenses off the dribble and generate offense without relying heavily on Jokic or Murray.

He could also give coach David Adelman another option when Murray sits.

The question is whether those strengths outweigh the potential disruption to Denver’s rotation.

Porter would need to accept a smaller role than the one he occupied in Milwaukee.

Kevin Porter Jr. Faces Competition for NBA Return

Denver isn’t alone in monitoring Porter.

Scotto also identified Orlando among the interested teams, while previous reports linked Sacramento, Portland and Miami to the veteran guard.

That competition could complicate Denver’s pursuit.

The Nuggets have an available standard roster spot, potentially allowing them to sign Porter without making a corresponding trade.

However, signing him would carry financial implications, and any agreement would depend on the role and compensation both sides envision.

For a team built around Jokic and Murray, finding another capable ballhandler could prove valuable over a long season.

Denver’s recent winning streak has demonstrated its offensive ceiling.

Whether Porter is the right addition to raise the floor of its second unit remains an open question.