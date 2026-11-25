Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray delivered a brutal assessment of his team’s performance following a 120-101 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Nuggets saw their three-game winning streak torn up at Ball Arena on Tuesday night. It was also their first defeat in the NBA Cup this season.

Murray was coming off the back of a season-high 45-point haul against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, but managed just 20 against Dallas.

The Canadian was critical of both himself and his teammates after the game, after the point guard shot just 6-of-17 from the field.

For Murray, it was a matter of effort and execution, which resulted in their fourth home defeat of the season.

Jamal Murray Slams Nuggets’ Lack of Effort Against Mavericks

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Speaking to reporters after the game, Murray immediately shut down the idea of tactics preventing the Nuggets from beating the Mavericks.

“I mean, it doesn’t matter what question you ask, honestly,” Murray said.

“We were just bad, everybody down the line. Just sloppy, lazy.

“It looked like they were more engaged, and they played like it.

“So there’s really not X’s and O’s. I really don’t even know what to say. We down the line just played bad.

“We’re like not catching the ball and like throwing bad passes, and they’re playing with confidence and getting on runs and dunking, and guys that aren’t scoring are scoring and stuff like that,” he added.

“And we’re just constantly trying to fight back, 10-point lead, 15-point lead, 20-point lead. Just constantly trying to fight back.

“So, it’s a double-edged sword. Probably our worst performance of the season, probably compared to my performance in OKC.

“That’s the only thing I can compare it to. So, it was just one of those days.”

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Denver committed 18 turnovers against the Mavericks, with the away side capitalising to score 26 points.

Nikola Jokic finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, but gave the ball up five times.

Head coach David Adelman shared Murray’s frustrations after watching his team outscored 35-7 in fast-break points, the largest differential against the Nuggets since 1996.

“Yeah, I thought we were really lazy the way we passed the ball,” Adelman said in his post-game press conference.

“It felt like I wanted to go back and coach a middle school camp about ball faking and not throwing it straight in people’s hands.”

“So, yeah, it was just that area and then other ones too. We just, we had a really bad night.

“Don’t know if it’s fatigue or whatever it was, but we were not a good basketball team tonight.”

Murray and his teammates will have a chance to respond on Friday, when they travel to face the Utah Jazz.