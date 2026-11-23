Jamal Murray said no one should be worried about Nikola Jokic as the Denver Nuggets are getting into a groove.

Jamal Murray dismissed talk of a Nikola Jokic slump, after the three-time NBA MVP posted a 37-point triple-double in the Denver Nuggets’ 151–145 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 22.

Murray called narratives about a Jokic decline unfounded after a brief stretch of slower games.

Jokic notched 37 points, 18 rebounds, and 11 assists for his 202nd career triple-double, while Murray added a season-high 45 points in a victory over the Bulls.

“No one’s worried about him. I think he struggled for maybe seven games shooting, and he was still having 21, 22, and 13,” Murray said of Jokic.

“So, it’s not really, I wouldn’t consider that a struggle. It’s just good to see him have his flow and be as dominant as we know he can be. I mean, it’s every night he’s doing this, so if he misses a couple of shots for one day, we’re not tripping. I’m saying I’m not worried about it,” he added.

Both players are putting up strong numbers as Murray averages 24.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.8 assists, and Jokic averages 24.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 9.1 assists as the Nuggets moved to 10–5.

Jamal Murray Jabs At Nikola Jokic Critics

Murray’s statement came after NBA analyst Bill Simmons of The Ringer suggested in early November that “Apex Joker,” which is Jokic’s peak as arguably the league’s top offensive force, may be over following injury setbacks and a dip in perimeter shooting.

Jokic started the season with lower shooting efficiency than his usual standards, sparking talk about a slow start. Since then, he has picked up his rhythm.

Simmons noted that while Jokic can still be a top-tier player, his shooting from three and trips to the free-throw line have slipped compared to his peak.

“The way he (Jokic) was doing it, that guy might be gone,” said Simmons.

“He (Jokic) can’t shoot threes anymore. When he came back from his injury last year, 31 percent from three. Playoffs, 19 percent. This year, 22 percent,” added Simmons, who is a Boston Celtics superfan.

In 15 games so far this season, Jokic is shooting 53.5% from the field, 30.2% from 3-point range, and 89.0% from the free-throw line. While opposing bigs continue to sag off him when he is beyond the arc, Jokic remains one of the most lethal offensive players in the league and perhaps still the best big in the league.

Nikola Jokic Loves Struggling

Nikola Jokic said he “loves struggling” because he believes facing tough stretches and self-doubt forces players to think smarter, prepare better, and find new ways to impact the game.

“There’s beauty in struggling, and I love struggling. This makes you better, makes you think,” Jokic said, adding that it pushes him to figure out how to prepare and do things differently.

He admitted he questions his game and shooting touch every day, treating that doubt as fuel to work harder and smarter rather than overthinking missed shots.

The Nuggets hope they will get the best version of Jokic once again as they look to regain the championship they won in 2023.