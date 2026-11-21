Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman admitted his side “sucked so bad” after overcoming the Houston Rockets 133-124 in the NBA Cup on Friday.

Adelman was referring to his side’s past performances in the competition, where they have famously struggled to compete with the other top teams.

The Nuggets improved to 2-0 in the NBA Cup, taking their overall record to 9-5 for the season.

Nikola Jokic had a big night, scoring 26 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, with 19 points each from Christian Braun and Cameron Johnson.

The match in Denver featured 32 lead changes and 17 ties, and neither side led by more than five points until the final two minutes of the match.

It was a rollercoaster night that saw a shared scoring load across the entire Nuggets roster. Aaron Gordon had 18 points, and DeMar DeRozan added 15 from the bench as he continues to acclimatise to his new role.

All five of the Rockets’ starters had at least 16 points, with Fred VanVleet leading the side with 25.

However, their backups only provided 12 points, tilting the clash in favour of the home side.

Denver finished the match with a 23-9 run, taking revenge for the defeat to the same side earlier in the week.

David Adelman Reflects on Nuggets’ NBA Cup Struggles

Adelman thoroughly enjoyed the contest and reflected on a previous stint of poor results in the NBA Cup postgame.

“We sucked so bad in the Cup that this is the first time I could have an opinion about it,” Adelman said after beating Houston.

“It’s cool that we won these first 2 games and gives you an opportunity to really play for something big on Tuesday.

“We finally got to the matchup we wanted at the end.

“I just felt like if we play them through the 12, we get DeMar in there,” Adelman said of riding his starters through the first quarter against Denver.

“And then you try to play athletic and different to start the second.”

Nikola Jokic Takes Over Against Houston Rockets

Denver found themselves up 62-60 at halftime, with Jokic tallying just two points.

The three-time MVP then exploded in the second half, scoring 18 in the third quarter and a further six in the fourth.

VanVleet’s jumper gave Houston a five-point lead with just over five minutes remaining in the match, but a 10-point consecutive stretch swung the game back in the Nuggets’ favour.

Adelman admitted: “We finally got to the matchup we wanted at the end”, with the home side able to shut down Kevin Durant and utilise their bench to storm ahead.

DeRozan starred from the bench as he continues his new role with the team, although he admitted it has been a tough change of pace after 17 years as a starter.

“I’d be lying to you to tell you it ain’t tough. You know, it’s tough”, he said.

The Nuggets are back in NBA Cup action on Tuesday, 24 November, against the Dallas Mavericks.