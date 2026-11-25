The Denver Nuggets’ search for additional backcourt help suffered a setback Wednesday when Kevin Porter Jr. decided to take his talents elsewhere.

Porter is finalizing a two-year contract with the Orlando Magic, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported, citing the guard’s agent, Sam Permut of Roc Nation.

The decision ends Denver’s pursuit of a player the franchise had been targeting for more than a month.

The Nuggets were among the teams expressing interest in Porter after the Milwaukee Bucks waived him in October. Denver also held discussions with his representatives as recently as this week.

Ultimately, Orlando emerged with the agreement, leaving the Nuggets to explore other options for strengthening their rotation.

Nuggets Made Multiple Attempts to Land Kevin Porter Jr.

Denver’s interest in Porter extended well beyond preliminary conversations.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Nuggets attempted to acquire Porter from Milwaukee before the Bucks released him.

Denver reportedly offered Zeke Nnaji, two future second-round draft picks and a second-round pick swap.

However, Milwaukee declined the proposal because it was unwilling to absorb Nnaji’s contract.

The Nuggets maintained their interest after Porter became a free agent.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Monday that Denver and Orlando were among several teams pursuing the 26-year-old guard.

Fischer subsequently reported that Porter had met with both franchises as negotiations progressed.

The Magic ultimately secured his commitment.

Porter’s production last season explains why Denver remained interested.

Despite appearing in only 38 games for Milwaukee, he averaged 17.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals.

His ability to create offense off the dribble and facilitate for teammates made him an intriguing option for a Nuggets team seeking more production behind Jamal Murray.

Instead, Denver must continue searching.

Nuggets Still Searching for Backcourt Help Behind Jamal Murray

Missing out on Porter leaves a familiar question unanswered for the Nuggets.

Who can consistently run the offense when Murray and Nikola Jokic need a breather?

Denver has struggled to establish dependable production from its reserve guards, an issue that has become more apparent during the season’s opening weeks.

Veteran point guard Tyus Jones was expected to provide stability, but his early shooting struggles have limited his impact.

The Nuggets’ offensive inconsistency surfaced again Tuesday during a 120-101 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Denver fell behind early and never recovered, exposing the difficulty of generating sustained offense when its stars cannot control the game.

Porter could have offered another scoring threat and secondary playmaker.

His versatility would have allowed the Nuggets to experiment with different backcourt combinations while reducing some of the offensive burden on Murray.

However, Denver’s financial situation complicates potential reinforcements.

The Nuggets are operating above the NBA’s second luxury-tax apron, making additional roster moves particularly expensive.

The franchise has also explored moving Nnaji’s contract to create greater flexibility.

Porter’s decision to join Orlando eliminates one potential solution.

For Denver, the larger problem remains.

The Nuggets still need another reliable ballhandler, and one of their most prominent targets is now headed to a conference rival.