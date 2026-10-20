The 2026-2027 NBA season marks the third year for the 21-year-old Detroit Pistons forward, Ron Holland.

As his rookie deal enters the second-to-last season, the Pistons had to make a decision on his fourth year before the deadline.

As expected, the Pistons are keeping Holland on the books for the 2027-2028 season.

Detroit Pistons Make Contract Decision On 21-Year-Old Standout

The Detroit Pistons have picked up the 2027-28 rookie scale team option for Ron Holland, a league source told @spotrac,” Keith Smith reported. “Holland will now be on the Pistons books for next season at $11.5M.”

The Pistons picked up Holland during the 2024 NBA Draft. At the time, Holland was wrapping up a run with the NBA G League’s developmental program, the Ignite.

Holland appeared in 15 games for the Ignite. In 30.3 minutes per game, he averaged 18.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.

The Pistons ended up with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. They selected Holland, who picked up an instant role.

As a rookie, Holland appeared in 81 games, seeing the court for 15.6 minutes per game. He shot 47.4% from the field and knocked down 23.8% of his threes. Holland posted averages of 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.

After a standout rookie season, Holland appeared in 78 games for his sophomore effort. Seeing the court for 19.9 minutes per game, Holland hit on 43.2% of his shots from the field and averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Holland still has a lot of room for improvement, but it’s clear the Pistons view him as a key bench piece going into year three. He is set to make $9.0 million in 2026-2027, before he collects $11.4 million to close out his $37.4 million rookie-scale contract next year.