The Detroit Pistons have been without their second leading scorer for the past five games.

In that stretch, the Pistons have won three matchups against the San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans, and Orlando Magic while falling short against the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks.

Despite the victories without him, guard Duncan Robinson appears to be nearing a return.

Detroit Pistons Provide Injury Update on Duncan Robinson

The Pistons announced Tuesday that Robinson is progressing in his rehabilitation and is day-to-day. The 32-year-old is averaging a career-high 17.4 points on 45.0% shooting and 43.1% shooting from three-point range in 12 games.

Detroit’s next game is Friday against Tyler Herro and the Milwaukee Bucks (2-16).

Given that the Bucks are a rebuilding organization, the team may decide to sit Robinson another game. Or, allow the matchup versus Milwaukee to act as an adjustment period for him. The coaches may decide to play him limited minutes against the Bucks if he is able to suit up.

Robinson’s best attribute by far is his shooting from the arc, which is made apparent through his efficient percentage from three-point range. He has shot less than 35% from three-point range just twice in his nine-year NBA career.

Despite an uptick in Robinson’s points per game, the Pistons still lack secondary scoring behind franchise cornerstone Cade Cunningham. This is why they have come up in conversations for stars, including Kyrie Irving and Herro.

Along with the report on Robinson, the Pistons shared updates on Jalen Duren, Ebuka Okorie, and Taurean Prince.

Duren: “Jalen Duren (right hamstring strain) will be assigned to the Motor City Cruise, the NBA’s G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, tomorrow for a practice as part of his return to play.”

Okorie: “Ebuka Okorie sustained a left oblique strain on November 18 while on assignment with the Cruise. He will be reevaluated in two weeks.”

Prince: “Taurean Prince underwent successful right knee arthroscopy on November 18 and will be reevaluated in four weeks.”

The Pistons will look to improve to 12-6 on Friday at 7:30 PM ET against the Bucks.