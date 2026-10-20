Where is Isaiah Stewart? Why ‘Beef Stew’ Isn’t Playing for Pistons

There may have been no player who better fit the ethos of the Detroit Pistons of yesteryear than Isaiah Stewart.

The strong, physical big fella who they called “Beef Stew” got by on his toughness, his hustle and his intimidation factor.

Stewart had skill too, of course, but his most headline-grabbing moments with the Pistons were often when he found a way to throw himself into the fray with an opposing player.

He became the type of player that the Pistons and their fans loved to have on their team, while opposition fans probably hated going up against Stewart.

This season, though, the Pistons no longer have Stewart. He has moved on to a new NBA team.

Where is Isaiah Stewart?

Isaiah Stewart is one of the new members of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Pistons traded Stewart to the Grizzlies during the middle of the 2026 NBA Draft, so as news came out fast and furious, it may have flown under the radar.

Detroit got three second-round picks in return for Stewart.

He begins the season as the Memphis backup center behind the gargantuan Zach Edey.

Why Pistons Got Rid Of Isaiah Stewart

The Pistons decided that Stewart’s $15 million in cap space that he would’ve taken up in the 2026-27 season was more than they wanted to pay.

By getting just draft picks in return for Stewart, the Pistons saved some room to make alternate moves with their money.

It seems like they might’ve mostly been looking at the impending contract for Jalen Duren. The Pistons had a standoff with their starting center over the summer, but after trade rumors, Detroit eventually gave Duren a five-year, $200 million contract ($40 million per year).

Stewart was gone by the time that contract was agreed to, but it’s unlikely the Pistons could’ve paid that much if they still had Beef Stew.

Their backup center spot now goes to an entirely different player type: Paul Reed, called “B-Ball Paul” by some, who is a crafty, undersized center.

Stewart will also fit the Memphis ethos of a tough, physical basketball team — and the Pistons will just have to see how much they might miss him.