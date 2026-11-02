Warriors Make Decision on Harsh Kristaps Porzingis Contract Move

In a way, it would be self-defeating, because the Golden State Warriors would not get any real basketball-related benefit from taking a hard line on Kristaps Porzingis, the team’s erstwhile starting center whose ongoing battle with a mysterious illness could very well end his NBA career. That’s obviously a tough blow for a team that was counting on Porzingis to be the starting center, at least for some chunks of the season. (No one has really counted on Porzingis being healthy for a season in two-plus years.)

But the question for Porzingis and the Warriors now is what can be done with his contract?

The Warriors will not, it turns out, seek to void it. They might have a case for doing so, given that Porzingis was signed just four months ago to a two-year, $40 million contract, with only $3 million guaranteed in the second year. Potentially, it could be shown that Porzingis and his people negotiated in bad faith, and knew all along that he would not play.

Kristaps Porzingis Contract Won’t Be Voided

That might do well to send a message or to remove the money off of the team’s books, but it would not do anything to help the Warriors put a better team on the floor here in 2026-27. If the Warriors are granted an injury or retirement dispensation, they could conceivably add a player. But there aren’t many they could bring in who would help right away.

Besides, according to a report in the San Francisco Standard, a voiding of Porzingis’ contract is not under consideration.

Writes Danny Emerman of the site: “A team source indicated that voiding Porzingis’ contract is not an option currently under consideration. Situations in which a player fails to fulfill his contractual obligations are unusual.”

Warriors Will Wait for a Trade

The Warriors’ best option with Porzingis remains finding a trading partner who will use the non-guaranteed portion of the contract next season to eliminate some financial commitments. For example, if the Magic–who have second apron issues looming–wanted to get out of the contract of center Wendell Carter Jr., who is owed $18 million this year, $19.5 million next year and has a $21 million team option in 2028-29, they could deal him for Porzingis straight up.

They could then let Porzingis go and owe him $3 million next year. That would save them $16.5 million and give them some breathing room.

That’s just an example, of course–the Magic might want a pick for Carter, who is averaging 14.8 points and 8.6 rebounds this season. But the key is the savings into next year, and that’s where the Warriors stand to gain. Thus, they will keep Porzingis’ contract intact, and wait for a deal to materialize.