Warriors Star Draymond Green Urged to Think About Retirement

The Golden State Warriors began the season with three straight losses before bouncing back by winning the next three.

Steph Curry remains one of the deadliest scorers in the NBA, with his sharpshooting and gravity still intact. Yaxel Lendeborg appears to be the franchise’s future, while Draymond Green is still adjusting to coach Steve Kerr’s new offensive system.

In five games this season, Green is averaging 3.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.0 block. He has yet to cut down his turnovers, committing 3.6 per game as he navigates through the changes to Kerr’s offense.

Draymond Green Urged to Think About Retirement

Amid his struggles with Steve Kerr’s new offense, Draymond Green was urged to think about retirement and focus on broadcasting by Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico.

“Warriors 3-3 after 6 games. I suspect this is who they’ll be all year. So, 41-41. Also, Draymond needs to be in a broadcast booth soon. It’s time,” Amico tweeted.

Green’s basketball mind is perfect for television, as evidenced by his insightful and thought-provoking podcast.

For his current on-court performances, Green has time to adjust how he plays on offense. His defense is no longer what it used to be, but he’s still very smart when it comes to that end of the ball.

At age 35, Green has to use his wits on defense even more against bigger and taller centers.

With the way the Warriors’ roster is built this season, Green has been asked to play more at center again.

Draymond Green Not Yet Thinking of Retirement

In an interview with CNBC Sport before the start of this season, Draymond Green opened up about his future with the Golden State Warriors.

Green has a year left in his contract with the Warriors and would love to retire as a member of the only franchise he has played for his entire career.

However, the four-time NBA champ understands that he’s not Steph Curry, so he’s open to playing elsewhere to continue his career after this season.

“I would love to retire a Golden State Warrior,” Green said. “However, I’m also not Steph Curry, right? So I don’t have every luxury that Steph Curry has, and that’s okay. It’s such a rare thing to be on one team your entire career. And if I can accomplish that feat, I would love to.”

“I would love to play basketball next year…if that’s not here, I’m not going to retire,” Green continued. “If I don’t (fit into the team’s plans), great. But I’m extremely grateful for the journey that I’ve been on here.”

If Green becomes a free agent next summer, he could be a perfect fit for a young, contending team in need of a veteran leader with plenty of championship experience.