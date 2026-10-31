Steph Curry Reaches New Milestone in Warriors’ Comeback Win vs. Lakers

On Friday, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Los Angeles Lakers as part of the 2026 NBA Cup.

The Warriors were down by 25 points early before storming back and completing the historic turnaround to get the 112-95 win. They became the first team in the shot-clock era to tie the game by halftime after trailing by 23 points or more.

Steph Curry led the way with 31 points, four rebounds and six assists, knocking down eight 3-point shots.

Steph Curry Accomplishes Another Milestone in Win

In addition to leading the historic first-half comeback, Steph Curry also added another milestone in his legendary career in the fourth quarter.

Curry passed Dominique Wilkins on the all-time scoring list, moving to No. 18 with 26,674 points.

The next on the list for the four-time champ is Oscar Robertson, who has 26,710 points. Curry can achieve another milestone in the next game or two.

If the Warriors superstar can stay healthy this season, he could also pass DeMar DeRozan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Russell Westbrook, Elvin Hayes and Moses Malone on the all-time points leaderboard.

All-Time Career Highlight in Win

Steph Curry is in his 18th season in the NBA. He has had plenty of career highlights, from insane 3-point shots to acrobatic layups.

Curry added another one to his highlight reel, and it involved Luka Doncic.

Midway through the third quarter, the Warriors were down 69-60. They badly needed a momentum shift, and Curry provided it with an all-time highlight.

Initially guarded by Matisse Thybulle, Curry forced the switch on Doncic after a screen by Georges Niang.

Doncic did his best to stay in front of Curry, but he got dropped with a nasty crossover, making the Los Angeles Lakers superstar touch earth.

The highlight didn’t end there as Curry took a glimpse at Doncic before hitting the wide-open 3-point shot to the delight of the entire Chase Center.

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The main talking point before the game was Yaxel Lendeborg‘s remarks about Doncic from their previous matchup last week in the season opener.

However, Lendeborg had a rough game on Friday and was in foul trouble. Doncic was on his way to another big game, but Curry came to the rescue. He ensured that his performance and the comeback win would make the headlines above anything else.