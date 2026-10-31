Steve Kerr Calls Out NBA For Disrespecting Yaxel Lendeborg

The topic of Golden State Warriors star Yaxel Lendeborg’s age leads to differing opinions over NBA drafting philosophy. Many teams passed on Yaxel or had no desire to ever draft him due to his older rookie age of 24. Most of today’s top rookies leave college after one year, and some are risking it by staying for two years. Lendeborg is closer to his mid-20s than his teens to make him a unique story around the NBA.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr threw some shade at other teams for how they handle drafting:

“Once you get him and you go, ‘Wait a second, this guy is 6’10”, 240, and can dribble, pass, and shoot?’ It’s hard to imagine somebody like that, and then you remember that in the NBA, we penalize guys for being 23. He was his own worst enemy. He should’ve just come out four years ago completely unprepared, and then he would’ve been the second pick in the draft.”

Kerr referenced Yaxel’s unique skill set and questioned why his age was an issue to other teams. NBA franchises would have likely felt more comfortable drafting Lendeborg if he declared before he was ready. Things worked out perfectly for Yaxel since he dropped to Golden State. Kerr, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green are all teaching Lendeborg and believe in his potential to become a star.

How Yaxel Lendeborg Changed Steve Kerr’s Style

History has shown that Warriors’ rookies have a harder task getting playing time and the trust of Kerr. Jonathan Kuminga butted heads with Kerr for years before he finally got traded to the Atlanta Hawks last summer.

Names like Moses Moody and Gui Santos had to put in time to eventually earn their minutes as young prospects. However, Lendeborg fits a player build that the the Warriors badly need for the forward positions.

“I didn’t have a ton of expectations. I just wanted to coach him and see where he was. He’s obviously very advanced for a rookie, and he should be,” Kerr shared on why he trusts Lendeborg. “He’s 24, older than most guys who come into the league. Some guys have a feel, and some guys don’t. Yaxel has a really innate feel for basketball.”

Can Yaxel Lendeborg Play With Jimmy Butler

The Warriors need Lendeborg to be a top player while the team is missing Jimmy Butler for the next few months. Yaxel and Butler stand out as the two best teammates to give Curry a chance to lead Golden State to the playoffs.

Butler and Moody are expected to return from their injuries to limit some of Lendeborg’s stats when they are back. Kristaps Porzingis is without a return date from his illness to see Yaxel likely continuing to get those minutes, especially if Golden State goes small.

The Warriors starting both Butler and Lendeborg as the forwards could make them a more balanced dynamic. Kerr sees the vision for Yaxel and is trying to prioritize developing him now. Golden State will eventually double down on Butler long-term or add another star, but Lendeborg should be an established part of the offense by then.