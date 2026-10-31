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Warriors’ Yaxel Lendeborg Makes Honest Statement After ‘Worst Game’ of His Life

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Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 13: Yaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during a stoppage in play in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 101-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The NBA world was looking forward to Friday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers because of Yaxel Lendeborg.

The Warriors rookie’s remarks about Luka Doncic last week made headlines and went viral. He looked phenomenal in the games leading up to yesterday’s matchup, but he played poorly.

In 24 minutes, Lendeborg scored just six points and grabbed one rebound. He had five turnovers and was in foul trouble the entire game before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Doncic, on the other hand, dropped 37 points, though the Warriors completed a 25-point comeback to earn the 112-95 win.

Yaxel Lendeborg Reacts to His Performance vs. Lakers

Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors, Yaxel Lendeborg injury
GettyYaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on October 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

In his postgame media availability, Yaxel Lendeborg didn’t mince his words about how he played on Friday. Lendeborg called it the “worst game” of his life and was honest enough to admit that he made no impact in the Warriors’ victory.

“I had no impact on the game whatsoever today, and then the depth came in, and they took care of everything,” Lendeborg said. “Me having the worst game of my life, it’s awesome to be able to see that those guys are there to just do what they have to do cause we’re all in the NBA.

“We’re all pros. These guys are really good at their job,” the rookie continued. “Seeing it firsthand was just awesome, and I’m glad and grateful that they helped me out tonight.”

Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors
GettyYaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during their preseason game at Chase Center on October 16, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Lendeborg also thought that he lost his aggressiveness after committing two early fouls. He could have done a better job, but he needs to learn his way to become a better player.

The Warriors continue their six-game homestand on Sunday against the LA Clippers. They will also host the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans before a five-game road trip.

Steph Curry Has Yaxel Lendeborg’s Back

Steph Curry, Luka Doncic
GettyLuka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers falls to the court while guarding Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Chase Center on October 30, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Despite Yaxel Lendeborg’s poor night, Steph Curry and the Warriors’ bench saved the day against the Lakers.

Curry finished with 31 points and made eight 3-point shots. He also dropped Luka Doncic with a nasty crossover in the third quarter, which sparked the Warriors’ dominant run in the second half.

“We have his back through all of that, knowing that the next game we’re going to need him,” Curry said after the game. So it’s all about the theme of him learning trial by fire, going through the ups and downs in front of everybody. It’s a tough demand, but I think he’s built for it, and I’m pretty sure he’ll respond extremely well next game.”

De’Anthony Melton had 16 points, while Georges Niang added 11 points off the bench.

The Warriors’ bench combined to score 50 points.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Warriors’ Yaxel Lendeborg Makes Honest Statement After ‘Worst Game’ of His Life

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