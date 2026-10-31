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Suns’ Dillon Brooks Makes Draymond Green Impression, Gets Ejected vs Nuggets

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Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns - Play-In Tournament
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 17: Dillon Brooks #3 of the Phoenix Suns and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 111-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks was ejected during an NBA Cup game against the Denver Nuggets after kicking Jamal Murray in the groin or midsection area,

Brooks kicked his right leg upward while attempting a jump shot and caught Nuggets guard Murray, who challenged the shot.

After a review by the officials, the initial foul call was upgraded to a Flagrant 2 foul, resulting in Brooks’ immediate ejection.

Brooks’ Ejection Is Reminiscent Of Draymond Green’s Antics

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 05: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors pressures Dillon Brooks #3 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center on February 05, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

This is reminiscent of Draymond Green’s antics. The most prominent of these occurred during Game 3 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals, when the Golden State Warriors forward flailed his leg upward after drawing a foul, striking Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams directly between the legs.

Green defended the action as an accidental extension of his natural shooting motion meant to sell a foul call.

In 21 minutes of play versus the Nuggets, Brooks scored 22 points, grabbed 1 rebound, and handed out 2 assists on 9-of-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, Murray exploded for 39 points, including a blistering 7-of-9 from three-point range. Christian Braun stepped up with 31 points as the Nuggets took down the Suns, 127-120. 

Dillon Brooks Explains His Personality And His On-Court Villain Persona

Phoenix Suns v Portland Trail Blazers
GettyPORTLAND, OREGON – OCTOBER 21: Dillon Brooks #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on October 21, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Dillon Brooks is known as the villain of the NBA, but outside the court, he said he is a different man. 

“I’m not that person that they see between the lines,” he said. “You know what I mean? Like, that just comes out as, like, a—I want to call it a character, but it’s like another person that I can be. Cause, like, if I’m this person in real life, I’m like a hooligan. Like, you know what I’m saying? Like, I’m just—no one can be around me. They can’t talk to me or whatever.”

Brooks has stated that the villain is a focused character or “another person” he taps into between the lines, noting that acting that way in real life would make him impossible to be around.

“I’m just a laid-back guy who, you know, takes care of their family and wants to learn, obviously, new things in life ’cause we’re just strictly into basketball our whole lives to make it to the NBA. So, it’s like, how can we diversify it all? So, I’m just not a trash-talking dude. I’m like, you know, that’s something to tap into when you need to.”

Brooks forged his reputation during his six seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, using relentless defense and agitation against high-profile opponents like LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

He views the public hate and boos as a deliberate fuel source to keep his competitive edge sharp across an 82-game season.

Now playing for the Phoenix Suns, Brooks has evolved the persona from just trash-talking and hard fouls into an agitator and competitive leader.

So far, Brooks averages 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game so far. 

However, the Suns have struggled to start the season, winning just one of their first four games. The team has remained riding on the back of Devin Booker and playing without a natural point guard. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Suns’ Dillon Brooks Makes Draymond Green Impression, Gets Ejected vs Nuggets

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