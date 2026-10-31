Warriors’ Steph Curry Calls Luka Doncic Ankle Breaker ‘Nasty’

The Golden State Warriors completed a 25-point comeback against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at the Chase Center as part of the 2026 NBA Cup.

Steph Curry led the way with 31 points, four rebounds and six assists in the Warriors’ 112-95 win, avenging their loss at the Crypto.com Arena in the season opener.

Curry also made Luka Doncic fall down in the third quarter with a crossover before making the wide-open 3-point shot.

The Warriors were down by nine points at that point, but the basket gave them the momentum to overturn the game. They outscored the Lakers 52-23 starting from that Curry ankle breaker.

Steph Curry Reacts to Luka Doncic Ankle Breaker

With a career full of highlights, Steph Curry reflected on what he did to Luka Doncic in a postgame appearance on NBA on Prime Video.

“I mean, my intention was just trying to get a little bit of space,” Curry said. “I didn’t expect it to get that nasty, but it was one of those (that) you got to kind of keep your composure.”

The two-time MVP also alluded to James Harden’s shimmy celebration, which he also did after dropping Doncic.

Things were pretty cool between Curry and Luka after the game. They shared a hug after the buzzer, and it was all smiles from two of the best players in the world today.

The main headliner before the game was Yaxel Lendeborg running it back against Doncic, who had his way with the rookie once again.

However, Curry had Lendeborg’s back and put on a show to give the Warriors their first win of the 2026 NBA Cup.

The Warriors and Lakers are part of West Group C with the San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings.

Steph Curry Moves to 18th in All-Time Scoring List

In addition to helping the Golden State Warriors achieve something that has not been done during the shot-clock era, Steph Curry also reached another personal milestone on Friday.

By scoring 31 points, Curry moved past Dominique Wilkins in the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

The Warriors superstar now sits at No. 18 with 26,674 points. His next target is Oscar Robertson, who has 26,710 points, which Curry can pass in the next two games.

If Curry can stay healthy this season, he could move as high as 12th on the all-time points leaderboard, just behind Carmelo Anthony.